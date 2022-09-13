Vince Gill Shares New Update on Wife Amy Grant’s Health After Bike Crash

Vince Gill is giving us news about his wife, Amy Grant’s, condition after a bad bicycle crash this summer. While she did not attend a taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill with him in Nashville on Monday, she is doing much better.

“She’s doing great,” he told ET on the red carpet at the event. “She’s pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still.”

“That’s hard for her because she is very active,” he continued. “She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it’s all good.”

Vince Gill was asked if she’ll be able to return to the stage with him, and he assured that his only concern right now is that “she’s okay.”

Amy Grant previously postponed more than 20 dates throughout the fall. The string of dates was originally scheduled for September and October. At the time of the statement, she announced she would reschedule those dates for February, March and April of 2023. Her manager released a statement.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” Jennifer Cooke said. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100 percent when she tours. And unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.”

Amy Grant is Expected to Be Back for the Holidays

It does look like her Christmas shows are still on, though.

“She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill,” Cooke continued. “Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident.”

The dates with Michael W. Smith begin in Memphis on November 26. Amy Grant shares nine dates with Smith that run through December 9. The final stop is in St. Louis. Then, she’ll head home for her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency. The first of those shows with Vince Gill is on December 12, and they continue right up until the holiday. They’ll perform 12 Christmas shows in all, and as it gets closer to December 25, they begin performing two shows a day. That is, a matinee and an evening performance. The final date is on December 21. Her rescheduled dates have also been posted. Check out everything on Amy Grant’s schedule and get ticket information at her website.