On July 27th, Amy Grant had a bicycle accident near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. An ambulance took the contemporary Christian singer to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. Once there, medical professionals decided that it was best for Grant to stay in the hospital for observation. They discharged Grant from the hospital on July 29th.

Grant suffered some cuts and bruises from the biking accident. However, Grant’s husband and country icon Vince Gill gave some more detailed updates. He shared the news with the crowd during his four-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium. That four-night stint started on Thursday, August 4, and wrapped up on Sunday, August 7.

During his opening night at the Ryman, Gill talked about the impact Grant had on his life, according to CMT. Then, he let everyone know how she was doing. “My bride Amy is doing fine,” he said of Grant’s condition. He went on to say, “She had a bicycle wreck last Wednesday over in Percy Warner Park, and thank God she was wearing her helmet. She was knocked unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes.”

Amy Grant Sustained a Concussion

In a statement, Amy Grant’s representative said that the singer has a concussion. “When she hit the pothole, she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 minutes before being transported to the hospital by ambulance,” they said. However, Grant is on the mend. Her representative went on to say that Grant is getting more alert and energetic with each passing day.

However, doctors aren’t ready to release Amy Grant to go back to the stage just yet. As a result, she had to postpone four concerts originally scheduled for later this month. Grant has postponed shows in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, and Wilmington until next spring. Those who already had tickets to these shows will still be able to attend the rescheduled dates.

According to her website, Amy Grant will be back on the road next month. In fact, the Queen of Christian Pop only had to alter the four abovementioned dates. Her first concert after the biking accident will be a solo performance at the Park Village Pines Fall Gala in Kalamazoo, Michigan on September 15th.

Vince Gill was ready to embark on his first solo tour in years. However, he too postponed some dates at the end of July. He was set to play in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tysons, Virginia on July 29th and 30th. Instead, he put those dates on hold to be by Amy Grant’s side during the first days of her recovery. Luckily, she was doing well enough for Gill to make it to his Ryman shows earlier this month.