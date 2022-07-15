Wade Bowen Teams With Vince Gill for Memorable New Duet, ‘A Guitar, a Singer, and a Song’

Wade Bowen will release his new studio album, Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth, on Aug. 12. The proud son of Texas has been cranking out the truth and rolling down the road from more than 20 years now. Along the way, Wade has released a dozen or so albums. And, it’s no stretch to say that Wade has been helping carry the Texas country torch with his like-minded singer-songwriter contemporaries Randy Rogers, Hayes Carll, and more.

After a sneak listen of the upcoming album, Wade’s secret is out: it’s another stellar offering from the Lone Star State luminary.

All 12 songs on the upcoming project were penned by Wade, along with top songwriters such as Lori McKenna, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan, Randy Montana, Ray Fulcher, and more. In addition, for the first time, Wade solely produced the project.

‘A Guitar, A Singer, and A Song’

After treating fans to the album’s first sonic sampling last month with the release of “Everything Has Your Memory,” Wade shared the album’s second song, “A Guitar, a Singer, and a Song” on July 15. The reflective tune, which Wade penned with Lori McKenna, also features vocals from the incomparable Vince Gill.

“I love that this song got written because it seemed for a second there that it was not meant to be,” said Wade Bowen. “When I brought the idea to Lori, of course she’s the kind of person that was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I see what you’re talking about there.’ I’m so thankful for her friendship that helped turned this idea into the right lyrics.”

“Wade is a great artist and this is a great singer, singing a great song,” added Vince Gill. “That never goes out of style. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

“The whole point of doing what we do is to not be forgotten, to try to leave a mark on the world with a guitar and with your songs and with your voice,” said Wade Bowen. “We don’t think about it until we get a couple decades into our career. ‘Have I done enough that people will remember me?'”

The short answer, Wade, is yes. You have. Listen to “A Guitar, a Singer, and a Song” below.

‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ Track List & Songwriters