Wade Bowen to Release New Album ‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ on Aug. 12

Texas troubadour Wade Bowen has been tearing up the highway for more than 20 years. Along the way, he’s dropped a dozen albums, including six studio albums, two live projects, a gospel album, and, of course, a couple of Hold My Beer albums with longtime Texas compadre Randy Rogers. On August 12, Wade will release his new studio album, Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth.

And, after a sneak listen, Wade’s “secret” is out. Here’s the “truth.” Somewhere is some of his best work—both as a songwriter and artist. Longtime Wade fans—perhaps of his songs like “In My Soul” and “So Long 6th Street”—are in for a sonic treat with the new album.

All 12 songs on the upcoming project were penned by Wade, along with top songwriters such as Lori McKenna, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan, Randy Montana, Ray Fulcher, and more. In addition, for the first time, Wade solely produced the project.

“I never really let up, never really let my foot off the pedal [after 2021 EP, Where Phones Don’t Work]” said Wade Bowen. “I really wanted just the simplicity of the songs to really carry themselves and carry the album and lead us all the way through the show. Where the simplicity creates these big, massive sounding songs and that’s what I feel like we got from the EP and from this record.”

Bowen Makes a Memory

In fact, the album’s “A Guitar, A Singer and A Song,” which features vocals from Vince Gill, and “The Secret to This Town” are two of the best songs I’ve heard in 2022.” That, of course, reflects my sentiments on the entire album—it’s some of the best music of 2022.

Of course, the album’s lead single, “Everything Has Your Memory,” which was released today, is no sonic slouch, either.

“This one is so melody driven,” said Wade. “It’s just singable, and I was really needing that for this project. I was really needing those anthem style, everyone can sing along kind of songs. The way we produced it and worked it up, it fit perfectly as the opening track. And I think it’s a great introduction to what people are going to hear for the rest of the album.”

Take a listen to “Everything Has Your Memory” below.

‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ Track List & Songwriters