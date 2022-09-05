Walker Hayes & His Wife ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows After Being Married for 18 Years: VIDEO

Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney, have been married for 18 years. They celebrated their union with an informal renewal ceremony at home. Their daughter Everly acted as the minister for the exclusive event. Check out video that he shared below.

“With the help of pastor Gooey we renewed our vows this evening,” he captioned the post.

Laney’s wedding look was gym shorts and a t-shirt with a white wedding veil. She carried a flower in a pot as she walked down the aisle. Walker Hayes sported jeans and a baseball cap, and he hummed “Here Comes the Bride” as Laney approached.

“God, you’re just as beautiful as you were when I dropped you off last night,” he said. “Wow, that’s quite a veil you’ve got there.”

Laney’s veil is lifted and Everly says that it’s time to kiss the bride. Walker Hayes dips his bride and smothers her in several kisses. “This is exactly how we kissed the first time,” he said.

“Awww romantic!” Everly says.

Everly held a napkin throughout the ceremony, and she gave it to her parents after they concluded. She instructed them to kiss the napkin.

“Kiss the napkin?” Laney asked.

“Is it dirty?” Walker added.

They eventually kiss the napkin, and Walker Hayes thanks everyone for watching.

“Thank you very much,” he said. “Thank you for coming to our wedding.”

Walker Hayes is teasing that he may have a new business endeavor on the horizon. The “Fancy Like” singer is suggesting that he may join other country music singers with a Broadway venture. But his is a bit different.

“There is talk of us really opening an Applebee’s downtown on Broadway in Nashville,” he said in a recent interview.

Walker Hayes is ‘Glad You’re Here’

Walker Hayes is heading out on his first headlining arena tour this fall. The “Glad You’re Here” tour kicks off on September 29 in Johnstown, Penn. He hits several markets in the Northeast to get things going, including stops in Binghamton, New York and Worcester, Mass. He makes his way back down South in October, stopping by Doswell, Va. and Corbin, Ky.

Hayes puts things on hold to perform at Country Kicks Cancer on October 29 in Orlando, Fla. Then he hits up the West Coast with stop in Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Seattle among others. The two month trek wraps up in Everett, Wash. on November 12. Parmalee will join Walker Hayes for all dates on the tour. The tour takes its name from Hayes’s forthcoming book of the same name. It’s due on May 3. Check out all of the dates on the tour and get ticket information at his website.