Walker Hayes’ New Song ‘AA’ Inspired a ‘Jeopardy!’ Question

It doesn’t happen every day that a country music artist like Walker Hayes finds himself inspiring a Jeopardy! question. Yet Hayes can take that claim to the bank himself. He shared a photo of a TV screen on social media that had a question on it. The question hints at his song AA.

What was the question? It read, “After wishing his coffee ‘had a little shot of jack,’ Walker Hayes sang he was just trying to ‘stay out of’ this 2-letter group.” In the caption of the photo, Hayes wrote “on @jeopardy tonight” followed by a flurry of emojis. Walker Hayes’ fans shared the correct answer in the comments of his post. One of those fans said, “First jeopardy answer I would have gotten!” And another fan wrote, “Ok, you’ve made it BIG time when you’re a question on Jeopardy!! Whoop Whoop”.

Walker Hayes Just Wrapped Up His Latest Tour

Walker Hayes is coming off of his Glad You’re Here Tour, which he headlined. The tour started on September 29 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with special guest Parmalee. The tour ended on November 12 in Everett, Washington. “GLAD YOU’RE HERE ARENA TOUR w/ @parmaleemusic. Can’t frickin believe it. It’s mind-blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful,” Hayes wrote in an announcement of the tour.

When the tour made its final stop, Hayes put up a clip of his performance of Fancy Like, which has become a viral hit. Hayes, who is the father of six kids, shared the stage with them and his wife, Laney. One of his kids took over the drum set while everyone danced to the beat. “When I saw Baylor on the drums sad the glad you’re here tour is over. We will never forget it. What an amazing season. Thanks to everyone who came out. I’m gonna miss my road family like crazy till we’re at it again!” Hayes wrote in the caption.

Hayes is quite clear that his family is priority No. 1. Many of Hayes’ songs are inspired by his love for his wife, including his latest release, Face In The Crowd. It was written by Hayes alongside Emily Falvey and Tofer Brown, and it’s produced by Hayes with Joe Thibodeau. The song found its way into Hayes’ set during his pre-show hangout on his Glad You’re Here arena tour. Fans started liking the new track and were asking when they could get a copy, Country Now reports.

Walker Hayes grew up in Mobile, Alabama. He first met Laney in elementary school. Sparks did not happen until high school when they were in a school play together.