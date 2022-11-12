Walker Hayes Says New Release ‘Faces in the Crowd’ Would Have Been His Acceptance Speech

Although he didn’t score the New Artist of the Year award at the CMA Awards, Walker Hayes revealed he would have shared his acceptance speech in his tribute track Face in the Crowd.

After the award show, Walker Hayes took to his Instagram account to share a clip of the unreleased song. The lyrics read, “When my 15 minutes ends / And the world loves me a little less / I hope you know that you’re the only one / I was trying to impress / If I sold out Bryant-Denny / Made my sweet home so proud / All I ever cared about, all I ever cared about was your face in the crowd.”

Walker Hayes also shared another clip of the song. “Was honored to be nominated for a CMA award,” he wrote in the caption. “But the acceptance speech I would’ve made dropped just now… It’s called Face in the Crowd.”

CMT reports that Walker Hayes has said every song he sings is dedicated to his wife, who is the mother of his six children. “I can’t say how grateful I am for the last year of my life. It changed a lot for me and my family, but at the end of the day, money doesn’t fix anything,” Hayes shared. “We’ve been doing this a long time, and we were happy when we were poor, too. We’re just lucky to have each other, and that’s really all that matters.”

Walker Hayes Talks About His Sobriety & Country Music Success

While speaking to Southern Living Magazine, Walker Hayes opened up about his sobriety as well as how he quickly became successful in country music.

“I had been rejected four or five times a year at a major public level,” Walker Hayes. “I was working at Costco looking other music business people in the face every day. You know they shop in my produce section, and we had to face each other and go, ‘yeah it’s come to this?’ And I felt like I had to act like I’m good when I wasn’t.”

To cope with his struggles, Walker Hayes said he turned to drinking and eventually struggled with alcohol abuse. He then acknowledged the struggles his family went through during the time. “They see us on this side of a lot of ugliness. They see us in recovery, .” he explained. Hayes also said that they don’t see him as a father driving drunk home not knowing how he got there. Or seeing him puking on the floor with his wife lying to his kids why he’s sick. “They don’t see that stuff. They see the healing and they see what God can do.”

Walker Hayes eventually turned everything around and quickly became a household name with his hit track Fancy Like.