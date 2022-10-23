WATCH: Adam Hood Makes His Opry Debut

Adam Hood has made a career out of making other people look good. Saturday was time for his own moment in the spotlight. The accomplished songwriter made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Check out a clip of “Way Too Long” below.

Here’s some of “Way Too Long.” pic.twitter.com/nCyaPLPb9l — Blake Ells (@blakeells) October 23, 2022

“Way Too Long” is a track from Adam Hood’s fourth full-length album, Welcome to the Big World, which was released in 2014. He also performed “Harder Stuff” from his most recent release, Bad Days Better. The studio version of “Harder Stuff” is a duet with his friend Miranda Lambert.

Adam Hood wrote for Lambert, and that’s when his career went to another level. He penned “Good Ol’ Days” from The Weight of These Wings. He also wrote songs for Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, Whiskey Myers, Muscadine Bloodline and Travis Tritt among others. The Alabamian released his first solo album in 2002. He met a bunch of folks in the Texas songwriting community and became a fixture of the Red Dirt scene for years. After more than 20 years of grinding, he finally took country music’s biggest stage.

Adam Hood Brings a Large Audience to the Grand Ole Opry

After performing his second song, WSM host Mike Terry brought Adam Hood over to his podium.

“I’m wondering how many members of the audience you bought tickets for,” Terry joked. “It was amazing. We’ve had artists make their appearance for the first time and you can tell that there’s a following when they come out. But that’s the biggest applause that I can recall hearing ever.”

Mike Terry’s observation was met with another uproarious applause, with many members of the audience rising to their feet to congratulate Adam Hood.

“That’s impressive,” Terry said. “That’s impressive. You’ve got a large family, I’ve got to tell you.”

Terry then referenced Adam Hood’s prolific body of songwriting work and asked if it’s more difficult to write for other people.

“I enjoy the challenge of writing for other people,” Adam Hood replied. “Kind of trying to fit my style into what they do. I’ve heard people say that people call you to write because they want you to put your input into what they do, too. But it’s nice to see if we can maybe gel and get a collaborative effort.”

Terry then said that Hood was described as a “blue-collar songwriter,” and jokingly asked if those were his own words or someone else.

“Oh no, my words are much more simple than that,” Adam Hood replied to the audience’s laughter. “I’d describe myself in a whole lot of other, different ways. That’s off the mic.”

He had a packed house at the show that made country music famous in the palm of his hands. He’ll certainly be returning to the Circle for years to come.