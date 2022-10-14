WATCH: Ashley McBryde Performs an Acoustic Rendition of ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On’

Ashley McBryde released the collaborative concept album Lindeville at the end of September. For many fans across the nation, that record has been on repeat since it dropped. The album’s 13 tracks (10 songs and 3 commercial jingles) transport listeners to a small town that McBryde and her crew created. The collaborative nature of the album allows listeners to experience the town and its inhabitants from a variety of perspectives. If you haven’t taken a trip to Lindeville with McBryde and the rest of the gang yet, you’re missing out.

“Brenda Put Your Bra On” was the perfect way to start the album. It quickly introduces the listener to a handful of Lindeville residents. Also, it sets the tone for what you’ll be getting from the rest of the record. It’s a little rough around the edges, a little racy, and might make some listeners clutch their pearls. In a way, it’s just like hanging out in a small-town trailer park.

On the album, Ashley McBryde shares vocals with Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti. In the song, the trio tries to rouse their sleeping friend so she can catch the action going on next door. All of this happens over a bluesy honky-tonking arrangement with plenty of twangy telecaster solos and a bouncing bassline.

Earlier today, Ashley McBryde released a solo acoustic rendition of the song. Check it out below.

Ashley McBryde on “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

Before getting into the song, Ashley McBryde took a moment to talk about it. “I love action movies,” she begins. “I like action movies because, normally, when you begin the film, you’re dropped into a scene. Stuff is exploding. Things are on fire. There’s a helicopter. Why? I don’t know. That’s ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On.’”

“We get you into Lindeville, you’re in the trailer park, dishes are flying, and three women are lighting cigarettes and trying to wake their friend up so she doesn’t miss the action.”

The arrangement on the album cut is big and in-your-face to match the action in the lyrics. One would think that an acoustic rendition would take some of the punch out of the song. However, that’s not the case. Ashley McBryde works through a foot-stomping acoustic blues-style arrangement that fits the song just as well as the full band. As with most acoustic versions of already-great songs, this is hard to beat.

I could see any of Lindeville’s fine upstanding citizens cranking up the album cut of this song on their way to Ronnie’s Pawn Shop. The acoustic rendition, though, would be the perfect soundtrack to that bonfire they held at Tina’s place near the end of the record. After all, Tina was the one catching her man cheating and raising hell next door. It would be fitting.