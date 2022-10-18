WATCH: Ashley McBryde Released a Hilarious Lyric Video for ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On’

Ashley McBryde released her collaborative concept album Lindeville at the end of September. The album takes listeners to a small town full of colorful characters. The fact that McBryde shares lead vocals with her collaborators throughout the album makes allows you to hear about the town from different perspectives. More than that, McBryde’s marketing of the album deepened the immersion. For instance, leading up to the album’s release, she shared clips of several songs couched in local radio broadcasts. Additionally, she created old-school local TV commercials for the three businesses highlighted on the record. McBryde and her collaborators really went the extra mile to being Lindeville to life.

Now that the album is a few weeks old, Ashley McBryde is keeping the illusion alive. Last week, she released a video of her playing “Brenda Put Your Bra On” on the Lindeville stage. She also released an official lyric video for the song. McBryde quietly released this video a couple of weeks ago. However, she just started promoting it on social media earlier today. If this one slipped by you, check it out below. It nails the spirit of the Lindeville album opener.

Usually, videos like this give us some related images under the lyrics of the song. This one, though, is evocative of the spirit of the song. “Brenda Put Your Bra On” is a gossipy banger about watching drama unfold next door. As a result, there was no better way to bring this video to life than to use a Facebook comment thread.

Ashley McBryde on Lindeville and “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

During a recent interview with Your Life in a Song, Ashley McBryde talked a little about her latest album. She recalled someone telling her how much they enjoyed the record. They said, “I love Lindeville and now I’m in love with a town that I’ve never been to.” McBryde firmly disagreed.

“But you have,” she told them. “Any small town you’ve ever been to could have been Lindeville. So, that’s where we are.”

Ashley McBryde went on to discuss why “Brenda Put Your Bra On” is the first track on the album. “When you drop you into the scene it’s sort of like an action film. In the very first scene, there’s just, like, a lot happening. A car is exploding and we don’t know why and we don’t care why. There’s just a lot of action. That’s where we get dropped in at the top of the record.”

McBryde continued, talking about the song’s content. “Pillbox Patti, myself, and Caylee Hammack are trying to wake Brenda up to let her know there’s a fight in the trailer park… You immediately find out, ‘Okay, we’re trashy, classy, we’ve got this.’”