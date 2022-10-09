WATCH: Ashley McBryde’s Mom Surprises Her on Live TV

Country music superstar Ashley McBryde got a few major surprises on live TV recently. First, the Never Wanted To Be That Girl singer was given a major invitation by one of the most iconic faces in the industry. This unforgettable moment came as Garth Brooks shocked McBryde with an invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Then, when it felt as if this moment couldn’t get any better, the country music star’s mother appeared surprising her as the major news was only beginning to set in.

Ashley McBryde Celebrates The Special Moment With Her TikTok Fans

In her recent TikTok post, Ashley McBryde shares the big moments with her fans. It all starts with Garth Brooks inviting the country singer into an elite fold. A moment that was made even more emotional as her mother, Martha steps onto the morning show stage. Surprising her daughter as the unforgettable events unfold.

“What a special moment,” Ashley McBryde captions the TikTok video.

“Thank you @CBS Mornings, @Grand Ole Opry, Garth, and of course… mom!” the star continues in her message, adding that this appearance is her mom’s very first time in the Big Apple.

Someone Special Is Waiting In The Sidelines!

In the TikTok clip, we see Ashley McBryde’s mother, Martha as she waits to surprise her daughter in a nearby room. Of course, this is the moment when McBryde is getting the coveted invite from Brooks. Martha can barely contain her emotion as happy tears stream down her smiling face.

After Garth Brooks surprises the singer with the invitation to join the Grand Ole’ Opry CBS Good Mornings host, Gayle King moves on to the next big surprise. The host asks McBryde “who is that lady in the Blue?”

Not sure what was happening, the One Night Standards singer turns around, spotting her mother through the glass doors. The emotions are high as McBryde gleefully acknowledges her mom.

“Oh, now I’m going to ugly cry on TV,” McBryde quips in the emotional moment. “That is my mother!”

Of course, McBryde knows her mother well. And as the hosts usher Martha onto the set, McBryde warns them in a hilarious moment that she’s “going to cry too, just so you know.”

Ashley McBryde Celebrates Latest Studio Album

After McBryde’s mother joins her on stage the two women share a big hug when Martha tells her daughter “I’m so proud of you.” McBryde’s emotions are high as she points out that her mom came all the way from Arkansas.

“You can’t even get there from here!” the country music hitmaker jokes.

Ashley McBryde released her fourth studio album in late September. This album titled Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville is a collaboration featuring a variety of performances from other artists. Some of these performers include Aaron Raitiere, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis, Brothers Osborne, Pillbox, and Caylee Hammack, among others.