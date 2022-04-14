WATCH: Billy Strings and Post Malone Cover Johnny Cash’s ‘Cocaine Blues’ at the Observatory

Lately, Billy Strings has been teaming up with a long line of great performers. We’ve seen him collab with the likes of Sam Bush, Bob Weir, and other greats in the jam band, bluegrass, and country music worlds. So, when Billy and the boys took the stage at Santa Ana, California’s Observatory, seeing the flatpicker bring a guest onstage probably wasn’t a surprise. However, I doubt anyone in the crowd saw a Billy Strings and Post Malone team up coming. That’s what happened though. Posty joined Strings and the band to do a rousing rendition of Jonny Cash’s 1968 tune “Cocaine Blues.”

To be surprised by this collaboration is fair. After all, the worlds of bluegrass and hip-hop hardly meet. However, Billy Strings posted a photo with Post Malone on his Instagram back in 2020.

In the photo, the young musicians posed with a lever-action rifle. In the caption, Strings wrote, “Redneck sh*t with my boy [Post Malone].” As a result, some fans have been itching to see the two talents come together for quite some time now.

Billy Strings and Post Malone Cover Johnny Cash

Watching Billy Strings and Post Malone crush this Cash cover is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

While Malone was getting plugged in and ready to play, Strings gave him a bit of an introduction. “I saw this guy lurkin’ around backstage,” Billy told the audience,” I figured we gotta drag him up here to f*ckin sing for ya.” The crowd was definitely on board. Then, Post Malone showed his appreciation by saying, “Billy Strings is the best to ever f*ckin’ do it.”

After butting his cigarette out on the stage, Post Malone stepped up to the mic to handle the vocals for the song and strum the rhythm on an acoustic guitar while Billy Strings handled the leads. A bluegrass interpretation of this tune, especially one by Strings and his top-shelf band, is a treat. Malone’s vocal delivery added to it, though.

At the ends of the verses, where Cash swaggered through the lines about landing in jail and, most memorably, never forgetting the day he “shot that bad b*tch down,” Post took a different route. He softened those lines. This subtle variation in the delivery adds a fresh and contemplative nature to the lines about cocaine, murder, and incarceration.

I guess what I’m really saying here is that I want to see Billy Strings and Post Malone get in the studio together.

Post Malone Going Country is a Long Time Coming

Most people think of Post Malone as a rapper. However, Posty himself is not among those people. He would rather be called an artist than a rapper. In the last couple of years, we’ve seen that his musical talents and tastes are much wider than any genre could contain.

Most relevant to this story, though, are the several times that Post Malone showed his love for traditional-sounding country music. From Johnny Cash and Hank Sr. to Tyler Childers and Colter Wall, Posty digs it all.

Personally, I’m waiting for Malone to cut a country or Americana record. It has been a long time coming.