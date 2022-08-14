WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch

Blake Shelton had a break from the road and television recently. The “God’s Country” singer spent time on his Oklahoma ranch. Check out video of Shelton prepping the farm below.

“Y’all know what time it is!!! We’re makin some magic happen today!!!” he captioned the video post.

The video features Blake Shelton admiring his tractor before hopping in to do some work.

“Guess what time it is, America? Way too early to be planting food plots, but I’m getting ’em ready! Woo!” he exclaims as he drives into the field. “Okay, people, we’re here. We’re about to take this big orange monster and make this disgusting, massive field look like a beautiful piece of dirt. It’s the second round on this field. We’re getting ‘er there.”

Then, he breaks into a bar of “Amarillo Sky” by Jason Aldean. “I just take the tractor another round,” Blake Shelton sings.

Blake Shelton is taking some time off before the new season of The Voice begins. He’s been on set with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and he’s offered a peek behind the scenes. Camila Cabello will join the coaching team for the 22nd season. He’s been having fun breaking in the newbie.

John Legend returns to the show, too. It looks like a fun season is ahead. The new season premieres on Monday, September 19 on NBC. It will be the first season that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on together since tying the knot. Gwen says it’s “surreal” being back alongside her husband.

“Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship,” she said.

Blake Shelton on the Road in 2022

Blake Shelton still has a few live dates remaining in 2022. He’s at YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, Canada on August 22. Then he’s at the Washington State Fair on September 3 in Puyallup. He pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry ahead of the show’s premiere. He’ll perform during both shows on September 10. He also just announced a big one out in California. He’s part of “A Salute to Our Heroes” at Coachella Crossroads on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

Gwen Stefani has frequently made the trip to her home state with Blake Shelton when he performs there. So maybe it’s a package deal and the folks in Coachella will see the “Hollaback Girl” singer, too. Shelton has already added a summer festival date for 2023. That’s the Barefoot Country Music Festival in New Jersey on June 16. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.