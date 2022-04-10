WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings Wife Gwen Stefani Out for Surprise Duet at Country Thunder Arizona Concert

Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?

Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”

“My name is Blake Shelton,” he told the Country Thunder crowd, AZ Central reports. “And I came here to Arizona for two reasons — to drink and play country music,”

And he also showed off a third reason — singing with his wife. The two performed duets to “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing "Happy Anywhere" at Country Thunder Arizona || 4/8/2022



“Nobody But You” represented the superstar couple’s third collaboration. They released the duet in December, 2019, and kept Stefani’s part a secret until right before the single dropped. In 2020, the duet earned the Collaborative Video of the Year award at the CMTs.

Meanwhile, the couple released “Happy Anywhere” in July, 2020. It was the lead single from Shelton’s 12th studio album. The music video, produced by Gwen’s brother Todd, featured lots of home videos. After all, there was plenty to choose from since the couple, along with Stefani’s three sons, spent the Covid lockdown together at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

This year’s Country Thunder-Arizona festival featured some big acts. Shelton was the headliner Friday, with appearances that evening by Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Phil Vassar and the James Barker Band. Morgan Wallen represented Saturday’s big act. And Country Thunder Arizona closes out today with Florida Georgia Line as the main draw.

Blake Shelton will be rejoining Country Thunder in July when it swings through Saskatchewan.

Blake Shelton’s Country Side Is Rubbing Off on Gwen Stefani

Almost a month ago, Stefani played her first rodeo, so it’s safe to assume Shelton’s country definitely is rubbing off on his wife. However, RodeoHouston isn’t an ordinary rodeo. A crowd of more than 65,000 gathered to watch Stefani. They were there to see Stefani, not her husband. But given how popular Shelton is with the rodeo crowd, some were expecting to catch a peak.

“I don’t wanna disappoint you, but I married Blake Shelton, and I feel terrible that he’s not here tonight,” Stefani told the rodeo crowd. “He’s an amazing stepdad. He’s babysitting for me right now.”

Stefani loves fashion. And she wore a fringy, short, white bodysuit for the rodeo performance. Her sparkly attire looked like it got its genesis from the closet of Dale Evans.

But Friday at Country Thunder, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were dressed as if they were sitting on their back porch, singing songs together. Except there were a ton of people listening to them.