WATCH: Blake Shelton Celebrates National Line Dancing Week With Hilarious ‘No Body’ Footage

All you (middle-aged) fans of the 1990s. Blake Shelton is bringing back both the bad hair and line dancing.

Although Shelton still can rock a vintage mullet, we’re not sure if he can pull off line dancing. In fact, somebody on the Blake Shelton team came up with a creative, but doctored video, showing how The Voice coach and country music superstar can swing those hips.

And you don’t have to be tequila drunk to watch, promise. Take a look at his latest Instagram post. Blake Shelton is busy promoting both The Voice and his latest single. And he’s taking “No Body” in the literal sense. Like really, he’s only a head with somebody else’s body. But because of the magic of the green screen, you get something else. Shelton captioned his video:

“I hear it’s national line dancing week.” And he used the hashtags #ShufflinShelton #NoBody #LineDance #behindthescenes

Blake Shelton Time Travels in New ‘No Body’ Video

Now, if you watched the music video, you know that Blake Shelton did what he does best. That’s singing and playing to the camera. He’s standing on a stage, doing some time traveling back to a 1990s-era club. His audience begins a line dance as he sings. And yes, he’s wearing his infamous mullet.

There is a set up to all this. Shelton begins the song by calling out Dixie cup martinis, the buy one, get one free kind. It’s a Friday afternoon, and he’s had just enough of the cheap stuff “to tell you the truth.”

Don’t wanna scoot the boots with nobody

Get straight tequila drunk on nobody

Wrap these arms around nobody

No body, but yours

In an interview with People, Blake Shelton wants everyone to remember those fun country music times from the 1990s. And he said the video is as authentic as possible.

“Especially making the video in this particular bar,” Shelton said. “The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there.”

“Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.’ Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

Give this Blake Shelton tune a listen.

Meanwhile, Shelton and crew are readying for the premiere of The Voice. The show premieres Sept. 19 with all those auditions. Blake Shelton will choose a team, along with his wife, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabelo. And when the shows go live, no doubt, someone is going to mention that Blake Shelton mullet, since it appears to be making a comeback.