Watch Blake Shelton Join Members of His Team on ‘The Voice’ for Epic Performance

Blake Shelton recently took the stage with his team members on “The Voice” for a joint performance. Together, they performed a classic country tune. On Nov. 22, he collaborated with Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape, Bodie, and Bryce Leatherwood to sing a rendition of Glen Campbell’s classic “Southern Nights” during the Top 13 Eliminations episode of the singing competition.

Shelton began the performance by singing the opening verse. Then, he allowed each contestant to show off their unique vocal talent while perfectly harmonizing with one another.

Allen Toussaint wrote the original tune, which appears on his 1975 album of the same name. Glen Campbell later recorded his version of the song. It became his first single from his 1977 album of the same name and hit No. 1 on three US charts.

Blake Shelton prepares to say goodbye to his ‘Voice’ family

In addition, Camila Cabello also partnered with Devix, Morgan Myles, and Eric Who. Together, they performed a cover of The Turtles’ “Happy Together.” Garry Bonner and Alan Gordon wrote the song. During the nail-biting episode, the Top 13 was revealed, where the singing competition sent home three contestants and also unveiled the Top 10.

This also marks Shelton’s second to last season on the show. The country megastar is the longest-running coach. In addition, he’s also the coach with the most wins in its history.

However, earlier this year, he shocked fans when he announced plans to officially leave the show. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he shared in an official statement.

He continued: “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Blake Shelton will return next season for his 23rd and final season alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance The Rapper.