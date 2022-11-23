WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs Iconic Glen Campbell Hit on ‘The Voice’

Last night, Blake Shelton got to take some time off from his coaching duties on The Voice to perform. However, he didn’t do it alone. Instead, he hit the stage with the remaining four members of Team Blake. Together, they performed the Glen Campbell classic “Southern Nights” before we learned who moved on to the next round. Check out the killer performance below.

Blake Shelton kicked off the song, his Oklahoma twang fitting the laid-back celebration of nights in the South like a glove. Then, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, and Rowan Grace joined him on the stage. Team Blake and their coach traded vocals throughout the remainder of the song. They ended it with a brightly-colored pyrotechnic display that was like icing on the cake.

Blake Shelton Is Feeling Pressure to Win

Earlier this year, Blake Shelton revealed that he was ready to step away from The Voice. He’ll continue his coaching duties through the end of season 23 before exiting the show. Now, though, with eight wins under his belt, Shelton is feeling some pressure to win his final two seasons.

“Nobody wants to finish with eight wins,” Blake Shelton said. “10 sounds a lot better. Double digits.” He wants to be the guy who stepped away with 10 wins. Also, Gwen Stefani said “It works out really good for me as well. Then, I get to be married to the guy that won 10 times.”

Right now, it doesn’t look like Blake Shelton has much to worry about. Team Blake is full of young performers with infinite potential. Earlier this season, Shelton compared Bryce Leatherwood to a young George Strait. On Monday, Leatherwood did a killer cover of “Amarillo by Morning” that won over plenty of voters.

During last night’s results show, Blake Shelton learned that all four members of his team are vying for the win. Now, he just needs to worry about season 23.

“Southern Nights”

Allen Toussaint wrote and recorded “Southern Nights” for his 1975 album of the same name. According to Songfacts, Toussaint wrote the song after a conversation with Van Dyke Parks. “While I was finishing the album, Van Dyke Parks visited me in the studio,” Toussaint recalled. “He said, ‘Well, consider that you were going to die in two weeks. If you knew that, what would you think you would like to have done?’ And after that, I wrote ‘Southern Nights’ as soon as he left.”

Glen Campbell recorded the song for his 1977 album Southern Nights. He released the title track as the lead single and it went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Hot Country Songs charts. Campbell heard the original version and it took him back to his childhood in rural Arkansas, so he recorded it.