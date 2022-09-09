WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs New Track ‘No Body’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Blake Shelton dropped new music this summer, and he stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s show to perform it. He actually stopped by several times. He and his wife Gwen Stefani were both on the show to promote the upcoming season of The Voice. Then he returned to perform “No Body.” Check out the full performance below.

“Making his fourth appearance on our show tonight. The most appearances of anyone on our show tonight. The one and only Blake Shelton, everybody,” Jimmy Fallon introduced him.

Blake Shelton had a lot of fun with the new track. It’s got a big 90s country vibe. As such, he brought back his mullet for the music video. Now, he’ll turn his attention to the new season of the reality competition show. The new season debuts on September 13. It’s the first time that he has been a coach alongside his wife since they tied the knot. She returns to the show in the stead of Kelly Clarkson, who chose to take some time off this summer with family. John Legend also returns. And this year, they’ll be joined by newcomer Camila Cabello.

Blake didn’t really know much about Cabello, apparently. When a contestant performed one of her songs and Camila knew every word, he was stunned. He had no idea that the song was Camila’s.

He has some tricks up his sleeve for the new season. Shelton has enlisted the services of country star Jimmie Allen to be a special advisor for his team. Not many people are hotter than Allen right now. He’s about to take off on tour with Carrie Underwood for a sprawling trek that takes them into next year.

Blake Shelton is Making Plans for 2023

That isn’t the only big tour that’s heading into the new year. Blake Shelton just announced his own arena tour for 2023. The ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour will hit 18 arenas across North America.

It kicks off in Lincoln, Neb. on February 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He hits a lot of smaller markets on this run, including places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Birmingham, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee. There’s no Nashville, New York City, Los Angeles or the like. The trek wraps up in Buffalo, New York on March 25 at Keybank Center. He’ll take Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out with him for the tour.

He has a few dates left on his 2022 calendar. He’ll visit the Grand Ole Opry this weekend for a couple of performances ahead of the new season of The Voice. He also salutes the troops with a special show in Coachella, Calif. on Veterans Day. Then, he’ll head “Back to the Honky Tonk.” Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.