WATCH: Blake Shelton Shares Unreleased Song ‘I Don’t Care’ From ‘Back in the Day’

Blake Shelton took to Instagram to make a third plea for one of his older tracks. “I Don’t Care” first appeared on his 2007 release Pure BS. He re-recorded the track for his 2008 album Startin’ Fires. He loved the track, and he desperately wanted folks to hear it. So he dusted it off again and performed an acoustic version for his followers.

“Back in the day I wanted this song to be a single so bad I put it on 2 different albums. We never got to it and I still regret it. Thought I’d dig it out for y’all. It’s called ‘I Don’t Care,'” Blake Shelton captioned the post.

Plenty of Shelton’s peers agreed that the song is great.

“Ain’t ever to [sic] late. This was one of my favorites bro,” said Michael Ray.

Shelton’s The Voice co-star Carson Daly went a little longer on his praise for the track. Daly regularly roasts Shelton on his Instagram page, but he had sincere words for him this time.

“The Startin Fires version was better than the bs deluxe version IMO…but 2 things stick out- this acoustic version is killer & timing is everything. The story, lyrics & your voice hit home waaay more now than back then. Release it this way & see if 3rd time’s a charm,” Daly suggested.

The track was penned by Casey Beathard and Dean Dillon. Startin’ Fires was filled with legendary songwriters, including Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel and Rhett Akins. (Since you’re wondering now, Stapleton co-wrote “100 Miles” with Craig Wiseman on the album.)

The narrator of the song has spent a while convincing himself that he doesn’t care about an ex. Until she calls late one night. He’s back in.

New Music from Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton started his career in an era where releases were traditional. Full-length album, press run, tour to support it. But things aren’t that way anymore. He just released a new song that he recorded with Zac Brown Band titled “Out in the Middle” as a single. Maybe Carson Daly is onto something? The country music business has changed a lot over the last decade. Could a studio version of this acoustic rendition of the song be a hit? He was clearly invested in it. It’s never too late, as Michael Ray said.

On Tour in 2022

Blake Shelton has a few dates remaining in 2022. He’s back at it on July 16 at Calgary Stampede. He’ll remain north of the border for Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 17. He has a handful of U.S. dates scattered throughout the summer. Check them all out and find ticket information at his website.