WATCH: Blake Shelton Posts Video From Mid-Concert Birthday Surprise From Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton had quite a birthday weekend. His wife, Gwen Stefani, had plenty of surprises up her sleeves as she traversed her home state of California with the country music star. On Friday in Norco, she serenaded him with a version of her 1995 No Doubt hit “Don’t Speak” at Boots in the Park. And on Saturday, when he officially turned 46, she brought him a cake in Santa Rosa at Country Summer.

“Alright, let’s do this!” she shouted to the crowd as she approached Blake Shelton with the cake. She then led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to him before he blew out the candles. Check out the video below.

Video of the moment was posted to Blake Shelton’s Instagram account.

“Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you Gwen Stefani!!!!” the post was captioned.

Blake Shelton’s team also shared a video of the “God’s Country” singer on his big day to celebrate the occasion.

“All BS, all the time … Happy Birthday, Blake!!! – Team BS,” the post was captioned.

Blake Shelton’s Big Weekend

Blake Shelton also received news this weekend that he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. He’ll be joined by Ludacris, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo and John Waters in the 2023 class. The date for the presentation is unknown.

Shelton shared his birthday weekend with Father’s Day. Stefani took to Instagram to celebrate the stepfather to her three children, Kingston (16), Numa (13) and Apollo (8).

More Big News

New music is on the way from Blake Shelton. On Wednesday, a new collaboration with Zac Brown Band will arrive. “Out in the Middle” is the first new music from either artist since 2021. Shelton’s summer schedule has been sparse, but Zac Brown Band are busy playing baseball parks. They just wrapped a show at home, performing at Truist Park in Atlanta. They’ll be at Wrigley Field on July 9, Fenway Park on July 15 and Citi Field on August 18. They wrap a busy year at Chase Park in Phoenix on November 19. Check out their full 2022 schedule at their website.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton returns to the festival circuit with two dates north of the border in July. He’s at Calgary Stampede 2022 on July 16 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 17. He also has a few midwest dates this summer. To see all of Shelton’s remaining 2022 dates and for ticket information, visit his website.