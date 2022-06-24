WATCH: Blake Shelton Shows Gwen Stefani’s Son the Ropes in a Good Old-Fashioned Wrestling Match

Blake Shelton celebrated his first Father’s Day since his marriage to Gwen Stefani. She spent much of the weekend praising the stepfather to her three children.

Her first post celebrated his relationship with each of them throughout Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

Shelton clearly likes to roughhouse a bit, and he’s pretty great at playing the role of dad. Later in the day, Gwen Stefani posted video of Blake Shelton wrestling with Apollo, her youngest son. It seems that Blake had no idea that she was capturing the heartwarming moment.

“grateful for u every day Blake Shelton,” she captioned the post.

Blake Shelton’s relationship with the three boys has been fun to watch. He’s treated them like his own well before he was their stepfather.

New Music From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani just released new music of her own. It’s a collaboration with Sean Paul titled “Light My Fire,” and a lyric video just dropped.

The music is her first since joining Blake for “Happy Anywhere” on 2021’s Body Language. She released a Christmas album of her own in 2017, but she hasn’t released a full-length pop record since 2016.

Out in the Middle

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton released a new single with Zac Brown Band this week. “Out in the Middle” is available on streamers now. It comes as both acts have remained independently busy. Zac Brown Band has been touring ballparks across the country, recently visiting their hometown Atlanta Braves. Later this year, they’ll perform at Wrigley Field and Fenway Park among other dignified diamonds.

Shelton has done everything this year from serve as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 to launch a music festival in his native Oklahoma with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

It was also announced over his big Father’s Day weekend that he’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. It wasn’t just Father’s Day weekend for Blake, though. He celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday. Gwen joined him for a couple of festival stops in her native California, even surprising him with a performance of her 1995 No Doubt hit “Don’t Speak.”

Since becoming such a family man, Blake Shelton has scaled back his touring significantly. But he still has a few festival dates remaining in 2022. He’ll be in Canada at Calgary Stampede on July 16 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 17. His final scheduled performance of 2022 is at the Washington State Fair on September 3. Check out his full schedule here.