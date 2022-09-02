WATCH: Brandi Carlile Makes Major Announcement on the ‘TODAY Show’

Brandi Carlile has a unique new record on the way. “The Story” singer is reimagining her 2021 release In These Silent Days, and she’s dropped a new version of a track from the forthcoming project. Check out her announcement during her TODAY Show appearance on Friday morning in the post below.

.@brandicarlile announced she’s “reimagined” her album “In These Silent Days” and is releasing a deluxe album called “In The Canyon Haze” 🌟. pic.twitter.com/j0dyElmd1o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 2, 2022

“Brandi Carlile announced she’s ‘reimagined’ her album ‘In These Silent Days’ and is releasing a deluxe album called ‘In The Canyon Haze,’ the TODAY Show captioned the video post.

To the surprise of even the hosts, it was Brandi Carlile’s first time to perform in front of the Times Square crowd.

“It’s such a big deal,” she told the TODAY Show team. “It just feels so major. And so extra. I’m just amped, and I want to play an entire show right here.”

She then delivered the exciting news about the forthcoming project.

“We have reimagined ‘In These Silent Days,'” she began. “And we are putting out a deluxe album called ‘In the Canyon Haze.’ It’s a lush, harmony-rich, Lauren Canyon reimagining of our album. It was a joy to make and it’s a joy to bring to you.”

Brandi Carlile and Her Collaborations

Brandi Carlile was then asked about her prolific list of collaborations. In addition to her supergroup, The Highwomen, she’s worked with Elton John, Joni Mitchell and The Judds among many others. She was asked who she’d like to collaborate with that she hasn’t yet.

“I mean, there are so many people that I would love to perform with,” she began. “And I love collaborating with my heroes. It’s my favorite part of my job; getting to do that. Multiple ‘pinch me’ moments. But I still haven’t actually gotten to perform on stage with Elton John yet. So Elton, if you’re watching…”

Sir Elton John is a regular viewer. The hosts assured her of that.

“This is my solemn request,” she added.

The lead single from In the Canyon Haze arrived on Friday with the announcement. It’s a version of “You and Me on the Rock.” The original version was a collaboration with Lucius.

In the Canyon Haze will first be available as a limited edition vinyl on November 25. It will be available everywhere a week later on December 2. It will be the six-time GRAMMY winner’s eighth studio album.

On the Road with Brandi This Fall

Brandi Carlile has a handful of headlining dates at legendary venues this fall. Next up is a pair of sold out shows at Red Rocks on September 8 & 9. Allison Russell joins for both shows. Lucius performs at the first; while Indigo Girls support for the second. She’s at Madison Square Garden on October 22. Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes supports on that one. She’ll mix in festival appearances along the way. That includes a stop at Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tenn. outside of Nashville on September 24. She’s also on a massive bill at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on September 16. She’s looking ahead to 2023 with her Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival in January. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.