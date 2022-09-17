WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Hilariously Slams Blake Shelton’s Tractor, Fans Sound Off

Everybody knows that when it comes to tractors, nothing runs like a Deere. That is, except maybe for Blake Shelton. Earlier this month, the “Hell Right” singer shared a post on Instagram that showed him “hauling ass” plowing fields in a bright red Kubota tractor. Cut to a few weeks later and fellow country music star Brantley Gilbert is throwing serious shade, making sure he knows that “real tractors are green.” See the hysterical clip below.

“Blake Shelton,” he begins, ” I seen’t your TikTok. That’s a cool tractor, but here’s the deal man…real tractors are green.”

The farm-off lit up social media. Fans began debating their favorite colored tractors and which brands run best: International Harvesters in red, Allis-Chalmers in orange, Fords in blue, and so on. But Brantley Gilbert’s comments about not blowing “the surprise” or telling anybody “the secret” also had many fans fired up. Some even began wondering whether the farming duo has a new project in the works together.

Fans, excited to know the actual secret, flooded the comments section.

“Gonna be a new song out?” guessed one Brantley Gilbert fan. “Called ‘Real Tractors Are Green.'”

Another begged, “PUHHlease tell us that y’all are doing a song together.”

Meanwhile, plenty of other country music fans tributed Jason Aldean, referencing his 2009 hit “Big Green Tractor.”

Whatever surprise Brantley Gilbert has up his sleeve, we’re more than certain it will be something fun.

Brantley Gilbert Teaming Up With Five Finger Death Punch This Winter

Brantley Gilbert is, once again, headed out on tour, though this time he’ll be teaming up with one of the biggest names in contemporary heavy metal: Five Finger Death Punch. While Brantley Gilbert most commonly considers himself a country music artist, many of his songs have obvious rock influences such as “Read Me My Rights” and “Take It Outside” among others.

Per a previous Instagram post, Brantley Gilbert will spend much of November and December on the road with Five Finger Death Punch, kicking off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 9th and concluding on December 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his post, the “Son of The Dirty South” singer said, “This is going to be EPIC!! So excited to announce the guys from [Five Finger Death Punch] and I are headed out on TOUR!”

As written in his announcement, tickets for the upcoming tour dates went on sale last month. Brantley Gilbert’s newest undertaking with 5FDP marks a continuation of their earlier project, “Blue On Black.”

“Blue On Black” was especially significant as it represented a cross-genre collaboration between the heavy metal band, Brantley Gilbert, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Brian May.