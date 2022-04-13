WATCH: Breland Joins Charles Kelley of Lady A To Perform ‘Need You Now’ and Unreleased ‘Told You I Can Drink’

We already love Breland in this Outsider household, but we might love him even more after seeing him perform “Need You Now” at tonight’s benefit concert, Breland & Friends. The “My Truck” singer joined Charles Kelley of Lady A for a performance of the group’s hit 2009 song. He even whipped out his best Hillary Scott impression for the occasion.

“How’s my Hillary?” Breland joked to Kelley. They busted out the chorus to a thrilled audience, enthusiastically singing along. Talk about nostalgia; “Need You Now” is the number one must-listen in my Comprehensive Lady A Guide that I just made up. For those wondering, of course “Bartender” is next in line.

Speaking of amazing songs featuring members of Lady A, Charles Kelley and Breland debuted an as yet unreleased song tonight. “I Told You I Could Drink” showcases Breland’s amazing vocals; we can’t wait to hear a studio version of this song. Lyrics like “I’ll drink you / Under the table / Out of my head” paint a picture of a failed relationship. Or, maybe one that never got off the ground to begin with. Such as the line, “I don’t got no time / To sit around and wait for you to make up your mind” Breland sang in his clear, delightful voice.”

If this is a collaboration between Charles Kelley and Breland, we’re definitely here for it. Their voices mesh well together singing live, but a studio cut of this song would surely blow us all away.

Breland & Friends Kicks Off Tonight: Great Music for an Even Better Cause

The Breland & Friends concert is a showcase of amazing artists and great music, but overall it’s for good cause; the concert is benefiting the Oasis Center. The center focuses on youth crisis intervention, community engagement, leadership, and helping struggling youth start on the path to meaningful careers. The concert is held in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, country music’s Mother Church; there’s really no better place to hold a show that is doing so much good for the community.

We have our first unreleased song of the night! @Breland and @LadyA’s Charles Kelley premiere their song ‘Told You I Can Drink’ #BrelandAndFriends pic.twitter.com/ZTUFABny3I — Outsider (@outsider) April 13, 2022

Breland spoke about the benefit concert in a statement in late March, saying, “Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis. Their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched. I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself.”

The lineup for the rest of the show is absolutely stacked, but Breland didn’t call just anybody to join. He made it clear that he chose artists who represent and embody Oasis Center’s “altruistic ideals.”

We’ve seen Charles Kelley take the stage already, but what about the rest of the show? Joining Breland on stage will also be Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson, Lily Rose, Seaforth, Restless Road, Brittney Spencer, and RaeLynn.