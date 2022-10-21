WATCH: Brian Kelley Makes His Solo Grand Ole Opry Debut

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard played their final show as Florida-Georgia Line this summer. They haven’t “officially” closed the door on any reunions, but they’re both going in very different directions and it seems extremely unlikely. Not anytime soon, anyway.

Brian Kelley burst out of the solo door first. He dropped his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, in June of 2021. He followed that up with a single this summer titled “American Spirit.” It was appropriately released ahead of Independence Day weekend.

On Wednesday night, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry as a solo artist. Check out the Opry’s post below.

“Brian Kelley brought his ‘Beach Cowboy’ vibes to the Wednesday night Opry for his solo Opry debut!” the Opry captioned the post.

The video includes his welcome to the stage by the host, and his acknowledgement of the audience.

“This is a dream come true,” he began. “This is surreal.”

Brian Kelley followed that with a brief backstage interview.

“What’s up, y’all? My name is Brian Kelley and this is my solo Opry debut performance,” he began. “Mom and dad are here. Family and friends are here. My whole team is here. I’m real excited. Humbled to be here. Excited about the opportunity. While I’m standing in the circle tonight, I’m going to think about everybody that’s come before me, soak it all up and take it all in. Let’s go.”

While both Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are having success with their respective endeavors, the sound couldn’t be more different.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard Go Their Own Ways

Tyler Hubbard didn’t get his solo career cranked up for nearly a year after Brian Kelley was out of the gate. While he dropped the hit single “5 Foot 9” early this summer, that was about it from the Georgia half of the duo until after their final show was played.

Since, he dropped an EP and released nearly every track as a single. A full-length album will follow in the new year. He got a big boost by hopping on Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour. That’s still on the road. It hits Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York this weekend. And it continues until November 5 where it wraps in St. Paul, Minn. Ingrid Andress is also on that bill. Hubbard has three additional dates after that run concludes. Check out all of his dates at his website.

Brian Kelley has a string of dates in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. this October called the “Surf Post Sessions.” Learn more about ticket information at his website.