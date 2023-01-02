WATCH: Brittany Aldean Breaks Out Surprise Performance During New Year’s Eve Party

While ringing in the new year, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean broke out into a surprise performance during a party at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Florida.

During the big New Year’s Eve bash, Aldean is seen singing Killing Me Softly With His Song by The Fugees and Lauryn Hill. “We had ourselves a night,” the person who shared the video wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Brittany Aldean shared a few snapshots of the event, including some with the former President and First Lady Melania. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” she declared in the Instagram post.

Also during the event, Jason Aldean was welcomed to the stage by Trump. “So, speaking about first, we have a man… We played golf yesterday, he’s a fine man,” the former President gushed about the country music superstar. “But he’s much better with the guitar.”

Trump also gave a shout-out to Brittany Aldean. He told Jason that he has the most beautiful wife he’s ever seen. “And the reason he’s got this incredible wife is that he’s the No. 1 country star and he’s agreed to come up and sing for us.”

Jason Aldean ended up performing his own version of Uncle Kracker’s Drift Away.

Brittany Aldean Has A History With Singing in Public

Prior to marrying the country music star, Brittany Aldean made an appearance on Season 11 of American Idol in 2012.

Music Mayhem reported that when she approached the American Idol judges, Brittany Aldean was an NBA cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats. During her audition, she performed Joss Stone’s single Spoiled. Two of the three judges gave her a ticket to Hollywood. However, she was eliminated from the show not too long after.

Although her dreams of winning American Idol didn’t come true, Brittany Aldean has performed alongside her husband. The duo performed Blake Shelton’s Lonely Tonight at the Graduates’ Cross-Eye Critters animatronic karaoke bar in 2021.

In November 2022, Jason Aldean said he would love to do a music project with Brittany. “Brit’s a great singer,” he said to Audacy’s TC and Dina B. “It’s one of those things where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s the key.”

Jason Aldean went on to add that teaming up with his wife is not something he’s opposed to at all. Just as long as he finds the right song. “I would love to get her in the studio and cut some vocals. I don’t think she’s ever done that before, so that would be cool.”

Jason Aldean further commented that Brittany would be a little reluctant to record anything until she got into the studio. “But, I think she’d be great.”