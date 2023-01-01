WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Open Nashville’s Big NYE Bash With Epic ‘Play Something Country’ Performance

Iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn helped ring in the new year, along with over 200,000 attendees in Music City. On New Year’s Eve, a massive crowd of excited concertgoers in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park came out to celebrate during the CBS’ “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” event. During the hour set, the stalwart duo performed their hit song “Play Something Country.” Check out a clip from the performance below.

Here's a @BrooksAndDunn opening New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash with "Play Something Country" at Bicentennial Park. pic.twitter.com/ykdM9foN8b — Marcus K. Dowling (@marcuskdowling) January 1, 2023

Brooks & Dunn usher in 2023 with massive Nashville party

In addition, the duo also performed other hits, including their timeless “Neon Moon” and “Brand New Man.” However, the best part of the six-hour event could have been the hilarious moments shared between the classic country pair and CBS broadcasters that seemed impromptu.

Other acts also included Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band. Per usual, the evening’s lineup included the midnight drop of a stunningly bright musical note over the stage at the park. In addition, attendees got to witness a magical fireworks display.

Zac Brown Band, Elle King, Jimmie Allen, & Kelsea Ballerini perform for thousands of partygoers

In addition, The War and Treaty teamed up with the Zac Brown Band to perform an electrifying delivery of Aerosmith’s classic hit “Sweet Emotion.”

“Humans gathering together to celebrate the power of music is exciting,” said Zac Brown Band member Coy Bowles before the exhilarating show. Then, he added, “A rowdy crowd will see us, excited, playing not just the hits — but giving them everything we have.”

Country stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King also acted as the night’s emcees. During the event, Allen showed off his signature style by wearing black leather from head to toe. He finished it with a red cowboy hat and red leather boots. As usual, King donned a custom-made red and black cowboy-style suit.

The two also assisted the show by alternating between nearly 50 concerts pre-recorded from iconic spots across Music City, including well-known Lower Broadway locations like Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, The Stage, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, and others.

In addition, partygoers were seen to have the time of their lives, as there was a limited police presence in the area. However, many of the attendees seemed to be tourists, flocking to Nashville to celebrate the arrival of 2023. Grand Ole Opry host Kelly Sutton hosted a segment of the evening. After asking for a show of hands of tourists to Nashville, an incredible amount of hands shot into the air. “Based on current trends, we are forecasting visits to Nashville to modestly exceed 2019 levels this year with 14.4 million visitors,” noted a recent Tourism Economics study on the Visit Music City website.

As the ball dropped, Kelsea Ballerini also performed her 2020 hit “Hole in the Bottle.”