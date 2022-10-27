WATCH: Carly Pearce Performs Rascal Flatts Classic With Gary LeVox at the Ryman

During the first half of her two-night performance at the Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce took to the stage to perform a Rascal Flatts classic with Gary LeVox.

During their performance, Carly Pearce and Gary LeVox performed Rascal Flatts’ hit early 2000s single, What Hurts the Most. After performing with LeVox, Pearce shared a video of the show. “Forever an ultimate fan girl of this guy,” she captioned the video. “Thank you for singing with me.”

Meanwhile, LeVox shared the same clip on his TikTok account and wrote a sweet message to Carly Pearce. “Thank you for having me close out the night with ya. Love ya sista.”

Along with LeVox, Carly Pearce brought out a few surprised guests onto the Ryman stage. This included Bill Anderson, Jackson Dean, and Ricky Skaggs. Earlier this year, Pearce announced the exciting news that she would be doing her first-ever headlining show at the Ryman. The event sold out in under an hour, prompting Pearce to announce a second performance date.

“To have my own two shows to close out what has been the biggest year of my life,” Carly Pearce recently explained. “It solidifies for me [that] a lot of the dreams that I had are coming true.”

Following the first performance, Carly Pearce took to her Instagram to share some snapshots of the performance. “Ryman Night 1. No words,” she declared in the post’s caption.

Her next show at the venue will take place on Thursday (October 27th) and will feature Mountain Heart.

Carly Pearce Says the Ryman Show Is the ‘Most Special’ Performance She’s Ever Had

Prior to her Ryman first night show, Carly Pearce spoke about how much the performance means to her and her career.

“That for me is going to be probably the most special performance that I’ve ever had,” Carly Pearce told Forbes. “This is everything that’s happened to me in the last six years. That’s what this embodies and to be able to celebrate the career that I’ve had so far, it’s really exciting.”

Carly Pearce also told the media outlet that the performances will showcase her time in Nashville. “We are doing different songs from each of the albums. I think it’s important to showcase every album, not just the latest, and we definitely have some special guests on both nights.”

Carly Pearce went on to add that she really wanted this to be something that’s just her. “We have a completely new set that we’re going to have specifically for the Ryman. We have special merch specific for the Ryman, so this is a very tailormade show just for these two nights.”