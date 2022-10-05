WATCH: Carly Pearce Plays Sweet Voicemail From Loretta Lynn in Grand Ole Opry Tribute Performance

The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn tragically passed away on Tuesday. That tragic news sent shockwaves through the country community. Fans and artists alike felt the pain of her passing and took to social media and other channels to share their love for the late icon. Carly Pearce shared a special tribute to Loretta on the Grand Ole Opry stage that night.

Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, and others took the stage just hours after learning of Loretta Lynn’s passing. As a result, the Tuesday night show became an impromptu tribute to the life and legacy of the Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Carly Pearce Shares a Message from Loretta Lynn

Pearce has never been shy about her adoration of Loretta Lynn. Her song “Dear Miss Loretta” put Carly Pearce’s feelings about her on full display. As a result, Pearce’s fans probably expected her to play that song in honor of the late icon. However, most probably had no idea that Loretta loved the song, but they would soon learn.

Standing behind the microphone with her guitar hanging over her shoulder and her cell phone in hand, Carly Pearce addressed the audience. “We absolutely lost one of the greatest that there ever was and will be and as I stand here tonight, I feel overwhelmed with just the legacy and beauty that she is and she was,” she said.

Carly Pearce went on to say that Loretta Lynn heard her play “Dear Miss Loretta” on the Opry. “I played this song on the Opry stage … just like I’m going to do it tonight. Loretta happened to be watching the live stream of the Grand Ole Opry and heard me sing this song,” Pearce said. Moving her phone closer to the microphone, she added, “I’ve never played this for anybody publicly,” about the audio clip queued up on her phone. “I felt like tonight, standing on the Opry stage and in the Circle that the Honky Tonk Angel – which she is now officially a honky tonk angel – that maybe she wants me to do this. So, this is a message that I got from Loretta Lynn last year.” Listen to the message in the clip below.

Last year, I received a message from Loretta, after she heard me sing my song to her on the @opry. Last night, I shared it in the circle right before I sang it to honor her life & legacy. I hope this makes you smile & hear the essence of how special this woman always will be ♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/qVYs0jarJX — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 5, 2022

Loretta’s Message to Carly

A massive smile spread across Carly Pearce’s face as she tapped play on her phone on Loretta Lynn’s message. “Hi Carly, this is Loretta, honey. I’m just laying here in bed just taking it easy. I’m fixing to get up to wash my face and maybe comb my hair,” she said. Then, with a laugh, she added, “I don’t know. I ain’t got no place to go have I?”

Then, getting to the reason she reached out, Loretta Lynn said, “Anyway, I love your song. Thank you, sweetheart. I love you, honey. Hey, come and see me some time.”

Carly Pearce handed her phone to someone just out of frame and took a moment to compose herself. “I’ve listened to that message a lot today and if that does not capture the purest form and the essence of her beautiful soul, I don’t know what does. So, I love you too, Loretta and I’m going to sing your song tonight.” Watch Carly perform “Dear Miss Loretta” below.