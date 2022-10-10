WATCH: Carly Pearce Teases New Video for ‘What He Didn’t Do’

Carly Pearce released “What He Didn’t Do” in June. The track is from her third studio album, 29: Written in Stone. She co-wrote the track in 2020 with Ashley Gorley and Emily Shackelton. It was shortly after her divorce from fellow musician Michael Ray. The track was the third single from the record and it peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It hit number 29 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Now, she has a music video on the way. She teased the release on her Instagram on Sunday. Check out the clip below.

“Tuesday on CMT,” she captioned the clip.

29: Written in Stone was released on Big Machine in late 2021. It was a continuation of her 29 EP. In addition to “What He Didn’t Do,” the album spawned the singled “Next Girl” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The latter was a duet with newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde.

Upon its release, she spoke to People about the album.

“What you hear in this project is every stage of a relationship ending,” she said. “The realization, the grief, the anger, the confusion…as soon as I could see all of these songs, I saw the pieces that they represented, and I felt like it was finished.”

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn

The album also included a track titled “Dear Miss Loretta.” Nineties country star Patty Loveless joins her on the studio version. It’s a song about the iconic Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at the age of 90. Carly Pearce performed the song that evening at the Grand Ole Opry. She also shared a voicemail that “Miss Loretta” left her after she first heard the song.

She wrote the song with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Pearce talked about how much the song means to her.

“I always loved this song because I felt so connected to Loretta,” she said. “My grandmother was a coal miner’s daughter. There were all of these parallels to her life that I didn’t really realize until until the last year and a half of what I had gone through and what had happened to me. So one night, like I do a lot of times, I decided to not tell anyone on my team and test out a song on my favorite stage, which is the Grand Ole Opry.”

She’ll have two chances to test it out across town at the original home of the Grand Ole Opry. She has two nights at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 26 & 27. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.