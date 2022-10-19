WATCH: Carrie Underwood Absolutely Nails Guns N’ Roses Classic on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Opening Night

Carrie Underwood finally covered the Guns N’ Roses classic Welcome to the Jungle after decades of planning—and she nailed it.

The country music megastar added the song to her Denim & Rhinestone tour set, which opened in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15. The 39-year-old singer is a lifelong Axl Rose fan, and during the course of her career, she’s covered a few of his hits. But she wasn’t brave enough to tackle Welcome to the Jungle until now.

Of course, Carrie Underwood slays everything she does. So when she debuted her rendition, the crowd went wild. And we’re sure that she made Axl and his band proud as well. Scroll down to watch for yourself.

Carrie Underwood Said Adding ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Was a ‘Selfish’ Moment

Ahead of the show, Carrie Underwood met with USA Today and shared that adding the 1987 classic to her show was something she did completely for herself. Though, we imagine fans are just as thrilled with the decision.

“Guns N’ Roses is for sure a definite favorite,” she said. “And we’ve covered them throughout my career. But being around them [at Stagecoach] … I feel like I’ve been working up to Welcome to the Jungle for a while.”

“I figured if I’m going to do [the song], let’s do it now. That’s my super-selfish moment in the show – it’s all mine and for me!” Underwood admitted.

The performance was a complete nod to Axl Rose, who she admits is her idol. Growing up, she was in awe of his talents, and she used his songs to coach herself to her eventual American Idol win.

“The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me,” she told Rolling Stone. “I was like, “How is he doing the things that he’s doing?”

And while singing the song to a roaring crowd was a defining moment for Carrie Underwood, her fondest memory of the band came when was finally able to collaborate with them.

During this year’s Stagecoach festival, the country star took the stage and sang a few duets with Axl Rose. Interestingly, Underwood had been trying to work with him for years. But despite her clout in the industry, she couldn’t make it happen.

She explained to Rolling Stone that she had sent a few requests to the band, and the best she got was “a couple almost maybes.” But everything finally aligned this year.

“I sent him an email and said, ‘We’re so close to you,’ and explained the why and what he meant to me.,” she continued. “…And he came! We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time.”