WATCH: Carrie Underwood, Axl Rose Come Together for Epic ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Performance

Earlier this week, Carrie Underwood reunited with one of her music idols Axl Rose for an epic Welcome to the Jungle performance.

Parade reports that during her show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Underwood brought the Guns N’ Roses frontman onto the stage as they dueted the rock band’s hit track. “Los Angeles… I wanna hear you make some noise for Axl Rose,” the country music hitmaker declared before performing the song.

Following the performance, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share a series of snapshots of her and Axl Rose on stage. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote. “Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!”

Guns N’ Roses also posted some snapshots on their Twitter account of Axl Rose’s duet with the country music superstar. “The show was F’N’ awesome! Thank you [Carrie Underwood].”

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose previously joined forces to perform Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City during the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival last summer. After the duo performed Jungle together, Underwood returned to the stage to sing Before He Cheats for her final encore of the show.

Carrie Underwood Has Been Interested in Collaborating With Axl Rose For Years

During a 2015 interview with E! News, Carrie Underwood spoke about how much she wanted to collaborate with Axl Rose.

“I really want to sing with Axl Rose at some point in my life,” Underwood stated at the time. “I’ve covered enough Guns N’ Roses stuff and it was people like him who taught me how to sing. They were so different. I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs. It was so different.”

After their 2022 performance at Stagecoach, Carrie Underwood couldn’t help but gush to Rolling Stone about being able to sing with the legendary rocker. “It was many years in the marking,” Underwood stated about the performance. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least.”

Carrie Underwood also said that she and her team had asked Axl Rose before if he could come to sing with her, but for various reasons, he wasn’t able to make it. For her Stagecoach performance, Underwood was determined to get to perform for the singer and songwriter. She emailed him and finally, he said he would perform with her. “We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time.”