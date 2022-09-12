WATCH: Carrie Underwood Better Than Ever in ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Prior to the kick-off of the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood was better than ever in the Sunday Night Football intro.

While celebrating the start of the 2022 NFL football season, Carrie Underwood took to her social media accounts to share the Sunday Night Football intro. “The wait is over!” Underwood declared. “Let’s do this!” The country music star is seen performing on stage to a full crowd while performing Waiting All Day For Sunday Night. Country Now reports that the Sunday Night Football intro was filmed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

Carrie Underwood gave a behind-the-scenes interview. “We are at the Theatre at Resorts World in fabulous Las Vegas and we are shooting my tenth Sunday Night Football open,” the country music star explained. “They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open for fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it is really cool.”

Carrie Underwood went on to gush about being a part of Sunday Night Football. “I feel like whenever you’re watching it, you feel like something big’s about to happen. I love being a part of Sunday Night Football.”

Last month Carrie Underwood shared a snapshot of her donning the gorgeous blue dress seen in the intro video as a sneak peek. “Can’t wait for Sunday nights starting in September! ” she wrote at the time.

Carrie Underwood further reflected on the 10 years she has been part of the intro to Sunday Night Football. “A lot has happened in the past ten years. So many memorable, incredible moments. Things just keep getting bigger and better. I can’t wait to see what’s gonna come next. ”

Last fall, Carrie Underwood opened up about what it really meant for her to be part of Sunday Night Football. She also opened up about her own history with football.

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football,” Carrie Underwood explained. “Because I grew up watching football… From birth. I’m from Oklahoma – we’re a football state.”

Carrie Underwood then reflected on how football fans are so dedicated to the sport. “Everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There’s na excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.”

Underwood went on to add that it’s been incredible for her to work with everybody at Sunday Night Football. “I count myself very lucky and very blessed that I get to be a small part of something that I’ve loved my whole life.”