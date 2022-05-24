WATCH: Carrie Underwood Drops Epic Highlight Video as 2022 Las Vegas Residency Comes to an End

All good things must come to an end. That includes Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas residency, but don’t worry we have the highlights. A residency can be an awesome thing, especially in country music. Being able to take your usual performance and up the stakes, make it a theatrical experience and give your die-hard fans a show they won’t forget. That’s exactly what Underwood did.

As one of the most talented and popular performers in country, she has a reputation to uphold. This year, it seems like she wants to be considered for awards like Performance of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Both of those categories take a special talent on and off stage.

Watch this highlight video that Underwood posted showing many of the epic moments from her show in Vegas. It all ends with the singer having to dry her hair off. Yes, there is a waterfall scene.

Here’s a look back at just a little bit of the fun we’ve had in Vegas with #REFLECTION this year! Until next year, @ResortsWorldLV! #CUin2023 #CUinVegas pic.twitter.com/pDmtVnxUgT — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 23, 2022

This is a big moment for Carrie Underwood, a residency in country music means that you’ve become an iconic figure. At this point in her career, I don’t think that it is wild to say that Underwood is an iconic singer-songwriter. She’s defined a generation of country music with her songs from the radio, to underappreciated deep cuts, and even her gospel music work. And she’s got a whole lot more left in the tank.

You know that this was a big deal for the singer because she posted a rare photo of her children on her Instagram. Her sons are kept away from the private eye and for good reason. Underwood is a huge star, and she wants to raise her boys how she feels like raising them. Their matching jackets were both cute, and fashion-forward.

Carrie Underwood Wraps Up Residency

This residency started all the way back in December of 2021. That’s a long time. Carrie Underwood has spent the residency in Vegas and even had to do some remote videos and things to accommodate her situation. She’s always doing what she can to promote her music, give fans a great show, and prove that she is not one to underestimate in country music.

All of the awards, all of the charted singles, it’s culminated in this. A performance that spans the music from her early career to the present day. Giving each era of Underwood its due diligence. While it is impossible to highlight everything in her career, I’m sure that her setlist was carefully picked.

So, what do you think, Outsiders? The residency is over for 2022. There might be more shows on the way, but for now, it’s regular concerts for her fans. I mean… that’s not a bad thing. It’s like getting to eat the second-best pizza in the world. It’s going to be pretty damn good either way.