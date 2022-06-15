WATCH: Carrie Underwood Gets ‘Hyped’ Singing Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Classic Before CMA Fest

Last week was a big one for Nashville with Carrie Underwood and hundreds of other country music acts taking the stage at CMA Fest. It was a four-day festival to remember. When you’re about to go on stage for a show that’s basically two years in the making, it can be nerve-wracking. But Underwood thrives in those moments.

With a little help from a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons classic, Carrie got herself and her guitarist Ed Eason pumped for the performance. Nothing like a little bit of “Peanuts” to get your going before a big gig. The question is, is she the only one who does this before shows?

Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

Um…It’s not like I’m the only performer who sings “Peanuts” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to her guitar player to get them both hyped before a big gig, OK?!🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/YnRu9VOCea — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 15, 2022

I know she’s playing it off like she isn’t the only one, but I have a feeling she’s rather unique in her pre-show song choice. At least it’s a song that doesn’t require you to know a lot of lyrics. If you can say “Peanuts” and go “woo” and “uh” then that’s pretty much the song.

Look, Carrie Underwood puts on some of the biggest and best shows in all of country music entertainment. So, whatever it takes to get her ready to deliver a performance is fine by me.

Of course, Underwood was just one part of the CMA Fest equation. The singer-songwriter was one of the biggest stars to take the stage, but there were tons of other great acts. Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce with a special appearance from Wynonna Judd – the list is almost endless. In the first edition of the event since 2019, the wait finally came to an end and Music City put on a show for the 80,000 fans that showed up.

Carrie Underwood Rocks Nissan Stadium During CMA Fest

When Carrie Underwood takes the stage, you know it’s about to get real. The singer has always gone above and beyond each night out on stage. When she looked out at a packed Nissan Stadium, I’m sure that got her blood pumping for the awesome performance she gave to the crowd.

“We had so much fun last night at [CMA Fest],” the singer said the day after her performance on Instagram. “So much energy in that crowd! Hope you are all having fun in our fine city! Thanks for coming out to party!”

The Denim & Rhinestones era is upon us and that means we are going to get a lot of great moments from Underwood. She might not have a ton of shows planned for the summer right now, but she’ll be around. Then, things really get started when the fall rolls around.

When Carrie Underwood goes on tour for this latest album, it’s going to be something else. The fall is a great time of year to catch some country music, so keep an eye out for that and more.