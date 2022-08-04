WATCH: Carrie Underwood Gives Fans Inside Look at Making of ‘Ghost Story’ Music Video

If I know one thing – it’s that Carrie Underwood keeps her fans informed and entertained. The country music star is always sharing. This time, we get a little behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for “Ghost Story.” The song and video have taken off, and fans have fallen in love with the messaging behind it. Once again, Underwood has a big hit on her hands.

Of course, we’ve known that for a while. However, these new looks at the making of the video gives fans a little more. Carrie Underwood seems like the busiest person in the industry at times, and it’s because she makes sure to do everything just right. She’s going to do it her way, and get it the way she wants it before it heads out to the public.

“Today we are at this incredible theatre in Los Angeles,” the singer says in the video posted to Twitter. “Absolutely beautiful, I think this place is almost 100 years old and it’s just perfect, it’s moody, it’s dramatic. We are on the set of my video for ‘Ghost Story.'” Check out the rest below.

Come with me behind the scenes of my #GhostStory music video! 💜https://t.co/yWeiGzApE4 pic.twitter.com/qGSP1tz0vz — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 4, 2022

Carrie Underwood is always giving back to her fans.

Why ‘Ghost Story’ is Different

This isn’t just any regular old breakup/revenge song, either. The story is less about keying your ex-boyfriend’s truck and more about getting back at them the old-fashioned way. Mentally. Thinking about the power of “haunting” someone as she puts it in the song without even being near them.

Carrie Underwood broke down the difference between this song and other tunes she’s put out in the past.

“I feel like ‘Ghost Story’ is different from kind of revenge type songs,” the singer said. “My character has just moved on. There is no revenge in a physical way. You’re not going back and destroying anybody’s property. You’re not doing anything like that. You’ve moved on and that’s kind of the best revenge. Moving on with your life and letting go and seeing what else is out there that might be even better. The other person just can’t do that.”

It’s led the artist to put a lot of time and effort into this song and project as a whole.

Carrie Underwood Stripped-Down ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Not only has Carrie Underwood put out “Ghost Story” as a single from her album Denim & Rhinestones and put out a video – the singer is doing even more with it. Already Underwood has cut a stripped-down version of the song that brings more depth to it with less. It’s impressive what happens when you focus on the voice and the singer, letting everything else fall to the side.

Right now, Underwood is on track to get a bunch of nominations and probably a bunch of awards in the next year or so. She’s one of the torch bearers for women in country music and has been for nearly two decades now. So, she’s going to keep doing things how she has always done them – to the limit.

There is no stopping Carrie Underwood. Just when you think you haven’t heard from her in a while, she reels you back in with something new.