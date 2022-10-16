WATCH: Carrie Underwood Goes Full Travis Barker Mode Playing Drums on ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing off her other music talents, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood goes full Travis Barker mode while playing the drums during her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

During her show on Saturday (October 15th), Carrie Underwood performed an epic drum solo in front of a hyped crowd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. “We have reached the all out rock portion,” one attendee declared in a tweet that featured the performance.

Earlier this year, Carrie Underwood announced her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The exciting tour kicked off this weekend. The country music songstress revealed that a portion of the tour’s ticket sales would go towards a military nonprofit, Tunnel to Towers. Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller spoke about the big news.

“Tunnel to Towers helps the families of American heroes in their darkest hour, ” Siller explained. “We’re only able to do this important work because of the support from great people like Carrie Underwood. Her generous donation will help make 2022 the biggest year yet for the Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to Carrie.”

Tunnels to Towers helps vets and first responders who suffered catastrophic injuries in the line of duty.

Last year, Tunnel to Towers provided more than 200 mortgage-free homes to vets. In 2022, the organization wants to try to end the veteran homelessness crisis once and for all. To do so, it must up the number of homes purchased for vets to 500 per year.

Carrie Underwood Talks About Motherhood Before Heading Out For Her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

While speaking to TODAY earlier this week, Carrie Underwood opened up about how she is planning to parent while on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She revealed that her two boys, Isaiah and Jacob would be joining her when they are not in school. She is planning to fly to them on and off.

“I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” Carrie Underwood explained. “He’ll go to school, and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

Also speaking about teaming up with Jimmie Allen for the new tour, Carrie Underwood explained to Country Countdown USA, “I felt like he made sense. He embodies denim & rhinestones almost as I did. At least we know we will have a lot of bling and plenty of rhinestones for wardrobe.”