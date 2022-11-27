WATCH: Carrie Underwood Helps Lucky Fan Pull Off Epic Gender Reveal on Stage

Carrie Underwood proved that she has her fans’ backs when she helped a couple pull off an epic, rule-breaking gender reveal. But unfortunately, the event didn’t go off without a hitch.

The country music singer posted a TikTok video to her Instagram page that explains the adorable calamity in detail. As the story goes, an excited mom-to-be named Sydney Ledbetter had a sign made that shared the gender of her unborn child. She brought it to a concert in hopes that Carrie would see it and announce the results from the stage.

However, when she arrived at the event, she learned that signs weren’t allowed in the venue. Ledbetter wasn’t ready to give up on her plan, though. So she folded the giant white cardboard and managed to hide it in the back of her jacket.

“And hearing that, I was like so proud of her,” Ledbetter’s husband laughed.

Ledbetter pulled the reveal sign out mid-event and held it up for Carrie Underwood, and Carrie saw it. During a quick break between sets, she smiled and told the crowd that her clever and determined fan was expecting a little girl.

But Wait: The Nurse Read the Wrong Chart and Gave Carrie Underwood Bad Information

However, “karma” stepped in and handed Ledbetter a twist of fate for breaking the sign rule. As she was busy sharing the news on social media the next day, she got a visit from her sister, who was presumably the person in charge of putting the reveal together.

“She was like, ‘please don’t be mad at me. I promise, I did everything right,'” Ledbetter recalled. “I looked at her, and the only thing I could think was, ‘It’s gotta be a boy.'”

And Ledbetter was right, she does not have a girl on the way. She’s going to be a boy-mom. Apparently, the nurse read the wrong chart. When she looked at the sonogram results, she saw and noted Ledbetter’s gender—not the baby’s. Oops.

In the video, the presenter asked Carrie Underwood to help the couple share their updated gender reveal, and she gladly obliged.

“Oh noooo!!!” the singer captioned with the repost. “Silver lining: boys are awesome!” Carrie, of course, shares two little boys, Jacob and Isaiah, with her husband Mike Fisher.

“Congratulations to the family,” she continued. “I’m glad I got to play a small role in the happy news…even if we took the hard way to get there!”