WATCH: Carrie Underwood Sends Some Lead Down Range in Badass Footage From Her ‘Date Night’

Mike Fisher took his wife, Carrie Underwood, on a date recently. But before they went to dinner and a movie or whatever other activities may have been on the itinerary, they made a stop. They visited a range, and Carrie took the opportunity to fire off some rounds. Check out that Mike Fisher shared video below.

“When Carrie Underwood wants to practice as part of our date night, you never say no,” he captioned the clip.

Carrie Underwood is decked out in a denim skirt and a black top. She’s got some solid black boots on, too. She also brought along her headphones for best practices on the range as she fires her pistol.

Mike Fisher retired from the NHL in 2018. He’s been having some fun with his wife in retirement. Recently, he shared video of him sneaking up behind her in his car as she was out for a jog. As he approached, he honked his horn loudly and startled her. She didn’t seem too pleased, but he found it pretty funny.

The couple married in 2010 at a small ceremony in Georgia. They first met backstage at one of Carrie Underwood’s concerts in 2008. They have two sons; one is 7 and the other is 3. Fisher was born Canadian. He became a United States citizen in 2019.

Everyone has been waiting all year for Sunday night, and Carrie Underwood returned to the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast this weekend for the tenth season. This year’s intro was filmed during her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. This week, you can catch it before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

Carrie Underwood Gets Ready to Take ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ on the Road

Carrie Underwood is enjoying some time off before she launches the full support tour for her latest album. The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour kicks off on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. It hits a ton of legendary arenas along the way. She’ll make a stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 20. She’s at T.D. Garden in Boston on February 17. And she’s at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 21.

She takes a short break for the holidays and returns in February. There’s a massive homecoming date at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. It all wraps in Seattle on March 17. She’s got great company for the trip. Jimmie Allen supports on all dates. Carrie Underwood is having a bit of a moment with rock music. Maybe she’ll break out some covers along the way. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.