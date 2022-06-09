WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Sons Spotted ‘Breakdancing’ During Her Grand Ole Opry Performance

Carrie Underwood has a pair of break-dancers on her hands; her two sons were caught dancing at her Grand Ole Opry performance on June 7. Truly, the video is all kinds of adorable. The boys, Isaiah and Jacob, broke it down to their mother performing “I Told You So,” a Randy Travis classic. She also performed the song at the Grand Ole Opry when Randy Travis himself invited her to join in 2008.

I took a few but this was the best one! 😂😂🤣🤣 @carrieunderwood I never would have pictured ITYS being a breakdancing song but your boys stole the show! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/fzbAZsXx1t — MF121032 (@MF121032) June 8, 2022

On Tuesday, she performed songs from her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which comes out on Friday, June 10. Underwood doesn’t usually post pictures of her sons on her social media, but she did recently, as she closed her Las Vegas residency. She posted a photo on Instagram and Twitter of her boys dressed in slick-looking, matching jackets with their mother’s name emblazoned on the back.

Underwood’s kids seem to have an interesting appreciation for their mom’s work, but as long as they’re having fun, that’s what matters. Just because you’re a celebrity’s kid doesn’t mean you can’t still be a kid.

Carrie Underwood Gears Up for Album Release With Announcement of Live Event

Recently, Carrie Underwood announced on Twitter that she would be hosting a live event from the Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. Opening tomorrow, it’s the site of her Denim & Rhinestones Experience, a pop-up event to celebrate her album.

The event runs from June 9 to the 12, from 10am to 6pm. Per Carrie Underwood’s website, the event is “a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones. Fans can have their photos taken in immersive displays themed to songs from the album including ‘Ghost Story,’ ‘Crazy Angels,’ ‘Pink Champagne’ and more! Local designers will be on site doing live merch customizations in the retail boutique from 11am-3pm each day.”

Additionally, Underwood will host a live performance of songs from the new album. Fans can watch live on Prime Video, or Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The even starts tomorrow, June 9, at 6pm PT/8pm CT.

Carrie Underwood is definitely busy going into the summer and fall. She has an album release, an album experience, Opry performances, CMA Fest, plus a tour kicking off in October. After all this album promotion, she’ll be performing on the Nissan Stadium stage at CMA Fest; she’ll be alongside acts like Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, and so many more.

