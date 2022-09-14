WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her

You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.

Fans were definitely digging what Fisher did to Underwood in the comments section. One wrote, “This is pretty good Mike. Well played.” Another fan said, “She gonna get you back!! Better watch out”. Hmm, will we be seeing a revenge prank shown on Instagram? This fan wrote, “Getting ready for the tour!!! Go Carrie!!! I know you can outrun Mike!!” Well, we will be definitely keeping our eyes and ears open for any revenge from Underwood. You know, she might have something already planned. Still, she has a tour to get ready for as well. Maybe it will be delayed revenge.

Meanwhile, in other Carrie Underwood news, it’s football season. What does that have to do with Carrie? Everything! She’s back doing the opening song to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Last Sunday night, we got to see the new intro she put together ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Underwood was looking and sounding better than ever as she belted out the theme song. According to one report, the opening intro was filmed at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. In fact, this is the 10th straight season Underwood has been the first thing fans see ahead of the broadcast. Mike Tirico has joined Cris Collinsworth in the booth.

“We are at the Theatre at Resorts World in fabulous Las Vegas and we are shooting my tenth Sunday Night Football open,” Underwood, a country music superstar, said in an Instagram post. “They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open for fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it is really cool.”