Watch Carrie Underwood’s Live Show on iHeartRadio on VR: Here’s How

Carrie Underwood has a busy few months ahead — she released a new album, and is preparing for tour. Her iHeartRadio live show will be streamed through VR. Here’s how to watch.

Her live show, premiering tonight (Thursday, September 29), will be streamed on Facebook. However, fans can also use VR to stream the performance through META. Underwood tweeted about the performance.

She wrote: “Tune in to my new @iHeartRadio LIVE show TONIGHT at 9/8c on Facebook and in VR on Meta @HorizonWorlds! #iHeartCarrieUnderwood http://Facebook.com/iHeartRadio.”

Tune in to my new @iHeartRadio LIVE show TONIGHT at 9/8c on Facebook and in VR on Meta @HorizonWorlds! #iHeartCarrieUnderwood

🔗https://t.co/Uja5QXa8e4 https://t.co/nABPDyzxjJ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 29, 2022

The live show performance includes Underwood talking about her album and upcoming tour that share a name, “Denim & Rhinestones.” The album was released on June 10. She shared on Instagram: “TODAY’S THE DAY! Put on your Denim & Rhinestones, call up your fellow Crazy Angels, grab a glass of Pink Champagne and listen to my new album! *link in bio #DenimAndRhinestones.”

Since the album’s release, fans have been loving it.

Underwood announce the tour for her new album back in May through an Instagram post on her account. She was obviously thrilled about it, as were fans.

She wrote: “I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET’S GOO! #DenimAndRhinestones.”

Since the announcement, the star has been keeping herself buys preparing for the tour. She frequently updates her Instagram with photos and videos of tour rehearsals.

The star opened up about how it doesn’t feel real quite yet.

Carrie Underwood Discusses Upcoming Tour, Album

“We’re doing all of our music rehearsals right now, and it’s we just go, and we do what we do, and we have fun, and we hang out,” she said to CMT. “But it doesn’t quite feel real until you are there in an arena, and it’s like, ‘Here’s your stage.’ That’s going be the, ‘Oh my gosh moment.’”

She also stated that this tour will differ from the Vegas residency experience.

“We’re definitely going to have some newer songs,” Underwood said. “I’ve learned so much from our Vegas show that there are certain elements that I enjoy. You take things that you learn from one area and put them into other areas.”

The tour kicks off in just a few weeks on October 15. The star is very excited. She shared what she does when she needs to kick back, and what helps her mental health.

Underwood shared on a podcast, ‘I’m Listening,’ that she loves to garden. She enjoys being in tune with nature, and loves that you get to eat what you grow.

“One of the biggest hobbies I have that helps me unwind is gardening. I love being outside,” she said. “There’s so many incredible benefits to being outside and soaking in vitamin D, but then also getting to grow something.”