WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Music Video for ‘Ghost Story’ Gives Spooky Burlesque Vibes

Carrie Underwood recently dropped a new music video for her single “Ghost Story” from the upcoming album “Denim & Rhinestones,” and it’s been perfectly crafted for the song. The video features a lot of elements from some sort of performance; Carrie Underwood on a flower-covered swing, women getting ready backstage, Underwood in a lavishly decorated trailer out back. The video also follows a desperate man being “haunted” by Underwood, playing the part of the woman he left (The video is amazing, but it still can’t top Underwood’s high-flying CMT Awards performance).

This guy is seeing her everywhere throughout the video, haunted by her absence. For its part, the video is stunning; Underwood’s wardrobe is amazing as usual. Her outfits include a red velvet and chiffon number in the beginning, studded with jewels; then, a denim and rhinestone outfit to coincide with the album title. There are sparkles and jewels everywhere, which is very Carrie, and the visuals are spot on. She appears and disappears right before the man’s eyes, tormenting him.

So, there’s definitely a story here. What I get from the video is that this is some sort of burlesque troupe; a kind of ballet/opera/performance art-type deal. This guy seriously dated one of the performers, and then left her (possibly cheated, if we are to believe that this is the sequel to “Before He Cheats”), causing her to haunt him, maybe literally, but definitely figuratively. The song is such a challenge musically, with Underwood dipping into lower ranges at times, but she does such a great job. The video matches her energy, which is sort of a spooky, ghostly, I-told-you-so sort of vibe.

Carrie Underwood Releases ‘Ghost Story’ Video, Plus New Single From ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

We’re getting all sorts of presents from Carrie Underwood recently: in addition to this new music video for “Ghost Story,” the country music star also released a new single last week called “Crazy Angels.” The song is a fun, loud, female anthem about being a good girl, but also wanting to let loose a little bit. It’s all about women who will go to church on Sunday morning, but know how to party on Saturday night.

It reminded me a lot of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and Kesha’s “Woman,” for the fact that all three songs celebrate being a woman wanting to have a good time. We don’t need any sort of man: all we need are our girls, a few drinks, and a karaoke machine. This song is very sequins and neon, which I feel is the aesthetic Carrie Underwood is going for. Or, well, the aesthetic she’s definitely going for is denim and rhinestones, but they’re in the same family. It’s all about things that are shiny, and fun, and make you want to dance.

Carrie Underwood has said that this album is going to be a “sing into your hairbrush” type record, drawing on her previous work. I for one can’t wait to put on my feather boa and dance around my house.