WATCH: Chase Rice Honors His Late Father With Powerful Unreleased Song on the Grand Ole Opry

Chase Rice is paying tribute to his late father. During a recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry, the “Eyes on You” singer took the opportunity to break out a new song. The track is called “For a Day.” Check out a video of the performance below.

“The next one, the first time I ever played the Opry, I looked down and I saw in the front row, I saw my mom and that was a special moment,” Chase Rice introduced the track. “My mom is not here tonight, but I looked down that night, I saw her, and she was by herself. She had an empty seat next to her. My dad passed away when I was 22-years-old. And that’s probably the biggest reason why I ended up moving to Nashville and doing this for a living.”

He added that he felt like he’s done a “pretty bad job” of expressing himself with his music over the past decade. But he’s getting much more vulnerable with his songwriting. His latest tracks have all been reflections and journeys. He cut “Key West & Colorado” after taking a trip from the Florida vacation destination to Colorado after a break up. And it’s through songs like that one and this new unreleased track about his day that he is finding new ways of expression.

Chase Rice Returns to the Grand Ole Opry

He spoke more about the new direction that he wants to take his music.

“You got bits and pieces of it,” Chase Rice continued. “But this next record that we’re about to put out is by far the best and most vulnerable real music that I have ever done in my life. And seeing her that night with the empty chair next to her was kind of the start of this song. That was, I don’t know, five or six years ago when that happened, my first time playing the Opry. But that right there was where the idea kind of started from this song right here.”

“Key West & Colorado was a co-write with Brian Kelley of Florida-Georgia Line. There’s no date set for the new album, but it’s sure to be a special one and a milestone in Chase Rice’s career.

Meanwhile, Chase Rice is playing a few dates with Jason Aldean. Next up is a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 14. They’ll swing through the South and then Chase Rice will play a few headlining dates of his own later this year. That run wraps with stops in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Athens, Ga. The trek concludes at the Georgia Theatre on November 19. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.