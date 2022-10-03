WATCH: Chris Janson Takes Over on Drums During Concert and Crushes It

Maybe if the singing thing doesn’t work out for Chris Janson, he can join the band. The “Drunk Girl” singer hopped behind the kit during a recent tour stop. Check out the video below.

Chris Janson released his third studio album, All In, in April. The record includes some big collaborations. There’s “You, Me & The River” with Eric Church. “Halfway to Crazy” is a track that he recorded with Rhett Akins. And “Things You Can’t Live Without is a collaboration with Travis Tritt. He’s on the road with Tritt this fall. There’s probably a good chance they’ll perform that one live.

Earlier this summer, the Chief brought Chris Janson on stage to perform their track together. The moment happened at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. It was a special moment, as Church said that the duo hadn’t performed the song since they were in the studio.

“I’m going to do a surprise, kind of a special thing here,” he said as he began welcoming Chris Janson to the stage. “A good buddy of mine played before me, Mr. Chris Janson. And we had a chance to record together earlier this year. We have not really done this one since we were in the recording studio. But I’m never on stage with him and never get a chance to be. So we thought tonight as a debut at Country Jam, we would try this.”

It’s a song that Eric Church wrote and threw Janson’s way. Church intended to just let Chris Janson cut it, but Janson asked him if he’d like to do it as a duet. So they did. The two have become very good friends over the past few years and often swap songs at all hours of the night.

Chris Janson Hits the Road with Travis Tritt

Chris Janson pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry this week. On October 6, he’s a Opry Country Classics alongside Jim Lauderdale, The Gatlin Brothers, Michael Ray and more. Then, he’s out with Travis Tritt. The duo remain on the road through November. Their first date is on October 7 in Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena. They hit several cities on the East Coast, and they’ll make their way out to Texas. There are several stops in the Southeast, including Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky. The tour wraps in Duluth, Ga. at Gas South Arena on November 19. War Hippies is on the road with the duo for much of the trek.

Chris Janson steps back into the circle at the Opry on December 11. That one is alongside Mandy Barnett and Charlie McCoy among others. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.