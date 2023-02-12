Watch Chris Stapleton Perform Epic Rendition of The National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

As expected, Chris Stapleton wowed those in attendance at Super Bowl LVII with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles game at State Farm Stadium, the 44-year-old country star was joined by Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur who performed a rendition of the national anthem in American Sign Language. The powerful display resonated with fans throughout the stadium, providing an unforgettable pregame experience. Footage from the performance was shared on Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, our national anthem performed by @ChrisStapleton 🇺🇸



Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/Yx3rZFc4an — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

The country crooner became part of an illustrious group including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and the Chicks to make anthem history. Stapleton and Kotsur were not alone in their pregame performance. This year’s Super Bowl offered a fantastic pregame show that included not only the legendary Babyface singing America the Beautiful, but also Sheryl Lee Ralph, Emmy-winning actress of Abbott Elementary, performing her powerful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Every year, millions of fans around the world eagerly wait to watch the Super Bowl. It’s the most viewed sports event in America. Last February, 112 million people tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 2022.

Chris Stapleton is already off to a huge 2023

Stapleton’s collaboration with Rodney Crowell, “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. He took the limelight during the awards gala to perform a riveting rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1973 hit “Higher Ground”. He was accompanied by none other than Motown legend himself.

Over the course of his 21-year career, “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker Chris Stapleton has experienced tremendous success. From starting as an aspiring songwriter to performing at some of America’s most renowned venues, Stapleton has accumulated 8 Grammy Awards. He also has 15 CMA awards (including male vocalist of the year in 2021); and 10 ACM awards. His accomplishments are a testament to his unwavering commitment and passion for music.

With 14 songs that have made it to the Billboard 100 chart, including his smash hit “You Should Probably Leave” which remained on the list for an incredible 36 weeks, it’s no surprise that Rolling Stone named this prolific musician one of 200 greatest singers in history at spot number 170. In May, Stapleton will embark on an arena tour that features stops in Texas, Oklahoma, California, Washington and beyond.

Maybe the Super Bowl big whigs were blown away by Stapleton’s National Athem rendition as the rest of us were. Of course, it would be great if he were invited back to perform at the Halftime show. It’s something a country artist rarely gets to do. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.