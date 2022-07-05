Watch: Cody Johnson Crushes Chart-Topping Hit ‘Til You Can’t’ on the Grand Ole Opry

Cody Johnson recently treated fans to a rousing rendition of his first chart-topping hit, “Til You Can’t,” on the Grand Ole Opry.

Penned by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, “Til You Can’t” was the lead single to Cody’s 2021 album, Human: The Double Album. The live-in-the-moment song beckons listeners to take chances and chase dreams.

“I chose to record ‘Til You Can’t’ first because of the positivity in the message of the song,” said Cody Johnson in October 2021. “In our world today, we could use more positivity. Secondly, because of how dynamic the melody was, I took it and ran with it.”

Cody Can

After releasing “Til You Can’t” to country radio in October 2021, the single reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in February 2021. In addition, Cody’s first chart-topping hit stayed at No. 1 for two weeks.

“I’ve worked for over 15 years in the country music industry,” said Cody Johnson in February. “I’ve played just about every bar, honky-tonk, nightclub, and festival there is along the way, with the goal always in mind of having my brand of country music played at the level to achieve a No. 1 hit. God’s timing is perfect, and here we are. The road to this point hasn’t always been easy or fun, but something worth achieving is rarely an easy task. Thanks to everyone who has had a hand in making ‘Til You Can’t’ such a special song for me and my family. It means the world to us.”

Below, check out Cody’s performance of “Til You Can’t” on the Grand Ole Opry on April 12.

Only Human

Cody recently released a “thank-you” video to his COJO Nation fan club for “Til You Can’t.” The clip layers in footage captured on the road as the track began climbing to the top of the country radio charts.

In addition, Cody is hitting the road hard this summer and fall, with more than 40 dates on the docket. Upcoming shows include, among others, stops at Fenway Park in Boston (July 15) and Citi Field in Queens (Aug. 18) with Zac Brown Band.

Cody’s new single, “Human,” is currently No. 42 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“No matter where you’re sitting tonight, we are all the same,” said Cody at the iHeart Music Festival in June. “We’ve gone through a lot in this country in the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have the same struggles, even though our struggles are different. And that is exactly why I chose this song to be my next single out to country radio.”