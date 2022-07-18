WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special

The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.

Hosted by Natalie Stovall, the hour-long show will premiere on the Circle Network on July 23 at 8 p.m. CT. In addition, the show will include a collaboration of 1996 No. 1 hit “Strawberry Wine” between Deana Carter and Breland.

Cody Crushes It

Among the songs to look forward to, Cody Johnson delivered a sterling rendition of Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name.” Of course, Vince, who co-penned the song with Tim DuBois, scored a No. 2 hit with the tune in 1990.

The Orpy teased a clip of Cody’s performance, which you can watch below.

🎶”Cause nobody answered when I called your name…”@CodyJohnson crushes @VGcom‘s “When I Call Your Name” on the “@Opry Loves the 90s” TV Special pic.twitter.com/2QMPZtYSW1 — Outsider (@outsider) July 18, 2022

‘Opry Loves the ’90s’ Set List

Jimmie Allen, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (Toby Keith, 1993)

Kelsea Ballerini, “Cowboy Take Me Away” (The Chicks, 1999)

Breland/Deana Carter, “Strawberry Wine” (Deana Carter, 1996)

Cody Johnson, “When I Call Your Name” (Vince Gill, 1990)

Midland, “Seminole Wind” (John Anderson, 1992)

Michael Ray “Small Town Saturday Night” (Hal Ketchum, 1992)

Carrie Underwood, “Blame It On Your Heart” (Patty Loveless, 1993)

Keith Urban “Sold (Grundy County Auction)” (John Michael Montgomery, 1995)

Lainey Wilson “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” (Travis Tritt, 1992)

Chris Young “Papa Loves Mama” (Garth Brooks, 1991)

Opry Experience

In May, the Opry launched a limited-time Opry Loves the ’90s experience at the Grand Ole Opry House. Of course, the interactive tour exhibition features special in-show Opry programming, ’90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations celebrating ’90s country music.

The exhibit showcases the artists, songs, and songwriters that defined the decade with displays, including iconic stage-wear and artifacts representing career milestone moments and performances from Opry members Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Lorrie Morgan, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and more.

The Opry’s ’90s experience runs through the end of 2022. In addition, it will be featured across Opry Entertainment Group properties, including WSM Radio, Circle Network, and Opry.com, as well as across the Opry’s social channels.