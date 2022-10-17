WATCH: Cody Johnson Showcases Everything He Loves in the New Video for ‘Human’

Over the last couple of years, Cody Johnson has been making big strides. After more than a decade of grinding on the road and sticking to his guns, Johnson is finally getting his due from the country music world. That due comes with accolades from the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, CMT, and a laundry list of American Music Awards nominations. It also means that Cody spends more time on the road away from his wife and kids.

Last year, Cody Johnson played 135 shows. That kept him away from home for weeks at a time. To make things worse, he was starting to burn out and was experiencing depression and anxiety. This year, Johnson is spending more time at home with his family and is doing much better mentally. In the music video for his most recent single, “Human” Johnson showed fans what his life looks like. Check it out below.

The Video Shows the Human Side of Cody Johnson

Throughout the video, we see Cody Johnson doing many of the things that he loves to do. He’s attending and competing in a rodeo, riding a horse across the prairie, and at one point we see him riding into the woods with some pals and their hunting dogs. Alongside all of those moments, we see clips of Cody rocking stages and living the life of a touring musician.

As the video goes on, we see more and more of his wife and two kids. We see his wife Brandi at home taking care of their daughters – Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. We see them eating dinner, doing homework together, and doing other day-to-day activities. Cody Johnson meanwhile can only be there through phone conversations and FaceTime calls.

At the end of the video, we get to see Cody Johnson return home to his family. In one of the sweetest moments you’ll see all week, Johnson’s daughters run into his arms in the driveway followed closely by their mother.

We see Cody Johnson as a musician or a cowboy. However, this video reminds us that he’s just another human like the rest of us.

COJO on “Human”

Tony Lane and Travis Meadows co-penned “Human” but it sounds like it was pulled directly from Cody Johnson’s life. When he sent the single to country radio, he opened up about what the song means to him.

“…Across the United States of America, across the world, no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter what your background is, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or dress like you do, one thing we al have in common is the fact that we’re human,” Cody Johnson said. He added, “No matter where you’re sitting tonight, we’re all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country in the last two years. We are all doing this together… That is why I chose this song to be my next single.”