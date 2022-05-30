WATCH: Craig Morgan Honors Gold Star Family With Performance of ‘The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost’ at ‘National Memorial Day Concert’

Country star Craig Morgan honored Carol and Maj. General Mark Graham, a Gold Star Family, during the National Memorial Day Concert on May 29 by singing “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” Craig, a 17-year Army veteran, penned the touching song after losing his own son in a boating accident in 2016.

The 33rd annual concert honored our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families, and all those who have given their lives for our country. The concert was co-hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise. In addition to Craig, performers included Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Pia Toscano. Moreover, the National Symphony Orchestra performed under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

In addition to the music, the show featured numerous segments honoring our soldiers. Special guest emcees during the segments include Dennis Haysbert, Gil Birmingham, Jean Smart, Mary McCormack, and more.

The Grahams: A Gold Star Family

Joe Mantegna and Jean Smart emceed the tribute to the Grahams.

Each year, the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS remembers the fallen and their grieving families. This year, the concert honored the story of Major General Mark Graham, USA (Ret.) and his wife Carol, who in less than eight months, suffered the loss of their two sons: 2LT Jeff Graham, killed in Iraq by an IED blast, and Senior ROTC Cadet Kevin Graham, who lost his battle with depression. Their sons died fighting different battles, but both dedicated their lives to serving the nation.

“In the beginning, you think it’s only happening to you, but then you realize there are so many other people who are struggling, hurting even more than you are,” said Major General Graham. “You don’t have the corner on pain or loss.”

The Graham’s story shares their journey through grief, healing and their decision to spend their lives helping others receive mental health and other critical support. Mark said that they were able to survive through, “faith, family, and friends.”

Craig Morgan: ‘The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost’

Before Craig Morgan was a chart-topping country star with songs like “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (No. 1), “Redneck Yacht Club” (No. 2), “Bonfire” (No. 4), and more, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Craig spent 10 years on active duty with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He also served seven years in the Army Reserves.

And in July 2016, Craig suffered his own heartbreak when his son, Jerry Greer, 19, died in a boating accident. Craig channeled his pain and grief three years later by writing and recording “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” a song that honored his late son. The song reached No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Songs chart in September 2019.

Watch the Grahams’ story at the the 55-minute mark below, and watch Craig’s performance at the 104-minute mark.